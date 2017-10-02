Story highlights Sen. Chris Murphy is a Connecticut Democrat known for his gun control advocacy

He tweeted Monday "None of this ends unless we do something to stop it."

(CNN) Chris Murphy is unapologetically playing politics in the wake of the largest mass shooting in modern American history Sunday night in Las Vegas.

"It is positively infuriating that my colleagues in Congress are so afraid of the gun industry that they pretend there aren't public policy responses to this epidemic," the Connecticut Democratic senator said in a statement released Monday. "There are, and the thoughts and prayers of politicians are cruelly hollow if they are paired with continued legislative indifference. It's time for Congress to get off its ass and do something."

Murphy went even further via Twitter just after noon eastern. "To my colleagues: your cowardice to act cannot be whitewashed by thoughts and prayers," he tweeted . "None of this ends unless we do something to stop it."

Although Murphy, who represented Newtown in Congress at the time of the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook elementary school, was the most forceful in his denunciation of the politics around gun control, he was far from the only one.

"Our grief isn't enough," tweeted Hillary Clinton . "We can and must put politics aside, stand up to the NRA, and work together to try to stop this from happening again."

