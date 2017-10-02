Story highlights
Washington (CNN)It's no secret that Washington has long been divided on new gun control laws. But Americans themselves might not be so divided (at least, on a few things) after all.
There are many areas of gun policy that split the country, but majorities in both parties do come together to support several key gun control measures, according to a survey this spring from the Pew Research Center.
Broad majorities of more than eight in 10 Republicans and Democrats (and independents who lean toward each party) support blocking people who are mentally ill and people on federal no-fly or watch lists from buying guns.
Majorities also favor background checks for private and gun show sales, though the number of Republicans and GOP-leaning independents falls slightly to three in four on this potential policy.
And, though only by a slim margin among Republicans, majorities of both parties even back an assault weapons ban and creating a new federal database to track gun sales. (Support among Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents for these priorities remains around eight in 10, creating a broad gap between the two parties' support.)
Still, polls also show that, when asked a general question about whether to create stricter gun laws, most Republicans oppose that direction, while most Democrats support it. Despite multiple high-profile mass shootings over the last decade, Congress has not passed recent gun control legislation.
Democrats are much more likely to see gun violence as a very big problem, according to Pew's findings.
"I think one of the things that we don't want to do is try to create laws that won't stop these types of things from happening," White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said Monday, going on to cite gun-related crime statistics in Chicago. "When that time comes for those conversations to take place, then I think we need to look at things that may actually have that real impact."
Questions on increasing the availability of guns -- like allowing concealed carry in more places and allowing teachers in schools to carry -- received the support of majorities of Republicans, but only about a quarter of Democrats.
This Pew Research Center survey was conducted from March 13-27 and April 4-18, 2017 among 3,930 adults. The margin of sampling error is ±2.8 percentage points for the full sample; it is larger for subgroups like leaned Republicans and leaned Democrats.