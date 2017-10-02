The best way to respond to Las Vegas massacre

Story highlights Marc Randazza: Another mass shooting, this time in Las Vegas. Many are quick to politicize it. That's a mistake

Marc J. Randazza is a First Amendment attorney and managing partner of the Randazza Legal Group. Follow him on Twitter: @marcorandazza, and read his academic publications here. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) I woke Monday morning, safe in my bed in Las Vegas, but quite annoyed by the pinging of the phone. And then I heard the details. Mass shooting, many dead, and many more injured. Motivation unknown.

Marc Randazza

This brought me to a familiar emotional place. When the Tsarnaev brothers attacked the Boston Marathon, they attacked my home. They did so to try and make us feel unsafe at an event that ties that great city together.

When subhuman animals attacked the Charlie Hebdo offices in Paris, they attacked something dear to my heart: freedom of expression. Their intent was to try to make us afraid to use that freedom. When Dylann Roof, a white man, killed eight black parishioners and their pastor at a church in Charleston, he tried to make us feel that we could not all live together.

And while the motivations of Stephen Paddock, the now-dead suspect in the Las Vegas massacre, are unknown, they surely weren't simply personal. Nobody fires thousands of rounds from a hotel window into a crowd of strangers without a motive.

Terrorism has become a new normal for us. Mass shootings happen all the time in America, yet we seem to have no idea how to prevent them.

