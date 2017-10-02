When a sniper shot many from a tower... in 1966

Story highlights Gary M. Lavergne: The Las Vegas shooting rampage resembles the University of Texas tower tragedy

Gary M. Lavergne is the author of four books, including "A Sniper in the Tower: The Charles Whitman Murders," which tells the story of the University of Texas tower tragedy of 1966. His website is: www.garylavergne.com. The views expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) On August 1, 1966, Charles Whitman ascended the iconic University of Texas tower and in 96 minutes fired 150 rounds from a number of weapons upon an unsuspecting public. The sniper's rampage left 16 people dead and more than 30 wounded. Whitman was eventually ambushed and killed by police officers.

As a country, America had never seen such a public display of killing.

Since then, we've witnessed too many mass shootings. But whenever mass shootings like Sunday's Las Vegas rampage happen, I am reminded of the UT tower tragedy of 1966 and just how vulnerable we have been for some time now.

There are a lot of troubled people out there, and they know exactly how to prey on our worst fears and make them a reality. And when it's all over, they make a name for themselves because we gave them what they wanted -- infamy and the attention they couldn't get for themselves at school or in the workplace.

It is easy to draw parallels between the incidents in Austin in 1966 and Las Vegas in 2017. Both shooters shot from elevated positions to inflict maximum casualties. They did not appear to know any of the individuals they were killing below, and their only real concern was the murder of as many people as possible. In the end, the shooting only stopped when the shooters were killed, or in the case of Las Vegas, when the shooter killed himself.

