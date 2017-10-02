Massive gun violence terrorizes us all

Story highlights Juliette Kayyem: Facts are facts and this much we know after the Las Vegas tragedy: In America, access to weapons of mass destruction elicits terror too frequently

We need to focus less on the motive and more on the means and make it harder to obtain firearms capable of killing so many people at once, she writes

CNN analyst Juliette Kayyem is the author of the best-seller, "Security Mom: An Unclassified Guide to Protecting Our Homeland and Your Home." She is a professor at Harvard's Kennedy School, a former assistant secretary of the Department of Homeland Security in the Obama administration, host of the national security podcast, "The SCIF," and founder of Kayyem Solutions, a security consulting firm. The opinions expressed in this commentary are hers.

(CNN) The mass shooting in Las Vegas on Sunday night -- now the single most deadly shooting in modern US history, with 58 dead and over 500 hurt -- is, no matter what the motivation of the shooter, a form of terror against us. This is not a legal or political position, it is purely a matter of psychological impact.

Juliette Kayyem

Stephen Paddock, 64, who allegedly fired hundreds of rounds into the crowd below his hotel room, apparently had every intent of unleashing terror on those who were, up until those last moments, enjoying a Jason Aldean concert

The usual plea by government officials is that we wait for more assessment or analysis of what happened before talking about terrorism. In truth, the only analysis appropriate right now is the one that reminds all of us that here we are again. Facts are facts and this much we know: In America, access to weapons of mass destruction elicits terror too frequently. We now need to rethink crimes to reflect the substance of the conduct, rather than just the motivation.

Security is about both minimizing risks and maximizing defenses. Soft targets will always be soft. We can try to make them "harder," but even though we have minimized some of the threats to concert arenas by installing metal detectors or implementing pat-downs or showing a greater focus on the use of cars to kill people in crowds, an elevated shooter from a nearby hotel makes all of that effort moot.

I do not say this to be fatalistic, but as a reminder that we have spent considerable time buttressing our defenses and very little effort on minimizing other risks, mainly the risk of massive gun violence.

Read More