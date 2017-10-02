Country music will help America heal after Las Vegas

Story highlights Kurt Bardella: Country music is a community built on heart; after the shocking tragedy in Las Vegas, it will rise up with strength and resilience

I became a country music fan -- and started a daily newsletter about it -- after seeing how powerfully the music could bring people together, he writes

Kurt Bardella (@KurtBardella) is the creator and publisher of the Morning Hangover (@MorningHangover), a daily country music email tip sheet. He is also the former spokesman for Breitbart News, the Daily Caller and several Republican members of Congress. The views expressed in this commentary are solely his.

(CNN) Up until 2011, I was one of those people who never gave country music a chance. That all changed that spring, when a friend of mine had an extra lawn seat to a show out in Bristow, Virginia, headlined by Jason Aldean and Eric Church.

That night I experienced a positive energy unlike anything I had ever been a part of before. Thousands of people from all walks of life were there, singing together to these stories about love and loss, life and work -- it didn't matter where you came from, there was something to relate to for everybody.

Kurt Bardella

I became a fan of country music that night. I love it, because for every moment, every mood, every story, there is a song.

Sometime between two and three Monday morning, I got a phone call from a friend who runs a music label out in Nashville who wanted to make sure I was OK -- because something tragic had happened during Jason Aldean's performance at the Route 91 Harvest festival in Las Vegas.

At least 58 people were killed and more than 500 were injured when a gunman fired round after round of ammunition into the crowd there from a window on the 32nd floor of a nearby hotel.