Breaking News

Old tattoo to blame for woman's 'cancer'

By Michael Nedelman, CNN

Updated 5:00 PM ET, Mon October 2, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Tattoos have never been more popular, and part of the appeal lies in the rich variety of body-art traditions of the past. This portrait shows a heavily tattooed 19th-century man known as &quot;the Turk.&quot; He was an act in Barnum&#39;s, a European traveling circus. His tattoos were in the Burmese style, and he was said to have been kidnapped by the &quot;barbarians&quot; of Asia and forcibly tattooed.
Photos: A history of body art
Tattoos have never been more popular, and part of the appeal lies in the rich variety of body-art traditions of the past. This portrait shows a heavily tattooed 19th-century man known as "the Turk." He was an act in Barnum's, a European traveling circus. His tattoos were in the Burmese style, and he was said to have been kidnapped by the "barbarians" of Asia and forcibly tattooed.
Hide Caption
1 of 19
These engravings of fully costumed Maoris from the early 1800s were made by English sailor Barnet Burns, who himself received a full facial tattoo. When he returned to England in 1835, he styled himself as a &quot;New Zealand chief.&quot;
Photos: A history of body art
These engravings of fully costumed Maoris from the early 1800s were made by English sailor Barnet Burns, who himself received a full facial tattoo. When he returned to England in 1835, he styled himself as a "New Zealand chief."
Hide Caption
2 of 19
A Maori chief from New Zealand, circa 1950, with the traditional facial tattoos.
Photos: A history of body art
A Maori chief from New Zealand, circa 1950, with the traditional facial tattoos.
Hide Caption
3 of 19
A bust made around 1840 displays Maori tattoos. It was made by Pierre Marie Dumoutier, perhaps the first scientific participant in a colonial expedition to study physical anthropology.
Photos: A history of body art
A bust made around 1840 displays Maori tattoos. It was made by Pierre Marie Dumoutier, perhaps the first scientific participant in a colonial expedition to study physical anthropology.
Hide Caption
4 of 19
This native of the Pacific island of Tikopia has rectangular chest tattoos thought to have been inspired by flags of passing sailing ships, which were considered symbols of power by indigenous peoples. It dates to 1827.
Photos: A history of body art
This native of the Pacific island of Tikopia has rectangular chest tattoos thought to have been inspired by flags of passing sailing ships, which were considered symbols of power by indigenous peoples. It dates to 1827.
Hide Caption
5 of 19
A Samoan man shows off his traditional pe&#39;a, or ritual tattoos that are a marker of manhood.
Photos: A history of body art
A Samoan man shows off his traditional pe'a, or ritual tattoos that are a marker of manhood.
Hide Caption
6 of 19
This photograph, taken by Mark Adams in 1980, captures the bloody and painful process of customary tattoo among Samoan men. It involves excruciating pain, said to be the equivalent of childbirth in women.
Photos: A history of body art
This photograph, taken by Mark Adams in 1980, captures the bloody and painful process of customary tattoo among Samoan men. It involves excruciating pain, said to be the equivalent of childbirth in women.
Hide Caption
7 of 19
The pe&#39;a covers the body from waist to the rectum and then to the knees. It is crafted using only handmade tools such as bone, tusks, turtle shell and wood.
Photos: A history of body art
The pe'a covers the body from waist to the rectum and then to the knees. It is crafted using only handmade tools such as bone, tusks, turtle shell and wood.
Hide Caption
8 of 19
The Naga people of Assam, India, receive their tattoos when enemy flesh has been touched. This was taken in the early 1900s.
Photos: A history of body art
The Naga people of Assam, India, receive their tattoos when enemy flesh has been touched. This was taken in the early 1900s.
Hide Caption
9 of 19
This 17th-century tattoo stamp was used to make an imprint of a tattoo on the skin, which was then needled. It was owned by the Razzouk family of Jerusalem, originally of Coptic descent, who have been tattooing pilgrims with Christian iconography for centuries; they continue to do so today. This stamp depicts the resurrection of Christ.
Photos: A history of body art
This 17th-century tattoo stamp was used to make an imprint of a tattoo on the skin, which was then needled. It was owned by the Razzouk family of Jerusalem, originally of Coptic descent, who have been tattooing pilgrims with Christian iconography for centuries; they continue to do so today. This stamp depicts the resurrection of Christ.
Hide Caption
10 of 19
A 1920s American tattoo &quot;flash&quot; or page of design ideas.
Photos: A history of body art
A 1920s American tattoo "flash" or page of design ideas.
Hide Caption
11 of 19
Whang-ud, who was 92 years old when this picture was taken in 2012, has been described as the last traditional tattooist in the Philippines. In recent years, enthusiasts and tourists have hiked for hours to reach the remote village in which she practices.
Photos: A history of body art
Whang-ud, who was 92 years old when this picture was taken in 2012, has been described as the last traditional tattooist in the Philippines. In recent years, enthusiasts and tourists have hiked for hours to reach the remote village in which she practices.
Hide Caption
12 of 19
Whang-ud, 92, uses a lemon thorn attached to a wand to make these traditional tattoos.
Photos: A history of body art
Whang-ud, 92, uses a lemon thorn attached to a wand to make these traditional tattoos.
Hide Caption
13 of 19
The impulse to identify with a tribe can also be seen in criminal contexts. A former high-ranking gang member in Cape Town, South Africa, shows off his gangland tattoos. When this picture was taken, in 2007, he had retired and was working as a cleaner and handyman at St. George&#39;s Cathedral in Cape Town.
Photos: A history of body art
The impulse to identify with a tribe can also be seen in criminal contexts. A former high-ranking gang member in Cape Town, South Africa, shows off his gangland tattoos. When this picture was taken, in 2007, he had retired and was working as a cleaner and handyman at St. George's Cathedral in Cape Town.
Hide Caption
14 of 19
Inmates of the Makati City jail in Manila attend Catholic worship in 2010. Their tattoos identify them as members of particular gangs.
Photos: A history of body art
Inmates of the Makati City jail in Manila attend Catholic worship in 2010. Their tattoos identify them as members of particular gangs.
Hide Caption
15 of 19
In Japan, a rich tradition of body art, known as Irezumi, stretches back to approximately 10,000 B.C. Tattooing was banned between 1876-1948, when the art form became associated with criminality and gang culture. But once prohibitions were lifted, tattooists were free once again to work without fear of arrest. Here, a Japanese man is pictured in 1958 with full body tattoos.
Photos: A history of body art
In Japan, a rich tradition of body art, known as Irezumi, stretches back to approximately 10,000 B.C. Tattooing was banned between 1876-1948, when the art form became associated with criminality and gang culture. But once prohibitions were lifted, tattooists were free once again to work without fear of arrest. Here, a Japanese man is pictured in 1958 with full body tattoos.
Hide Caption
16 of 19
To this day, tattoos have never been more popular. They may have lost much of their traditional cultural significance but are developing a boundary-crossing modern culture of their own. Jack Mosher, a tattooist, shows off his lavish body art.
Photos: A history of body art
To this day, tattoos have never been more popular. They may have lost much of their traditional cultural significance but are developing a boundary-crossing modern culture of their own. Jack Mosher, a tattooist, shows off his lavish body art.
Hide Caption
17 of 19
Celebrity culture has played a large role in influencing and popularizing tribal tattoos. Angelina Jolie has a Buddhist Pali incantation written in Khmer script, a language spoken in Cambodia.
Photos: A history of body art
Celebrity culture has played a large role in influencing and popularizing tribal tattoos. Angelina Jolie has a Buddhist Pali incantation written in Khmer script, a language spoken in Cambodia.
Hide Caption
18 of 19
Rihanna is pictured with a traditional Maori tattoo on her right hand. The design reportedly took 11 hours to complete, with only a chisel and mallet used to create the intricate tattoo.
Photos: A history of body art
Rihanna is pictured with a traditional Maori tattoo on her right hand. The design reportedly took 11 hours to complete, with only a chisel and mallet used to create the intricate tattoo.
Hide Caption
19 of 19
body art 8body art canberra maori tattoobody art 3body art canberra body art 10body art mark adamstattoo samoan body art smithsonian body art scala body art scala body art salvador body art salvador body art 9body art corbis tattoo japan body art 11angelina tattoorihanna tattoo

Story highlights

  • Doctors suspected that a woman had lymphoma and removed a lymph node
  • But under a microscope, the "tumor" was found to be black tattoo pigment

(CNN)Doctors in Australia suspected that a woman had a type of cancer called lymphoma, but they were stunned when they put her enlarged lymph node under a microscope -- and instead found black tattoo pigment from 15 years ago to which her immune system was just now reacting.

They recounted the strange case in a report released Monday in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine.
The 30-year-old woman had come in with small lumps under her arms, which had been there for two weeks. A body scan showed even more enlarged lymph nodes in her chest, including near the roots of her lungs.
    "Ninety-nine times out of 100, (this) will be lymphoma," said Dr. Christian Bryant, a hematologist at the Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in Sydney. Bryant is one of the woman's doctors.
    The lymph node that was removed from the woman&#39;s armpit.
    The lymph node that was removed from the woman's armpit.
    Many cancers -- including lymphomas, which come from immune cells -- can cause lymph nodes to swell. Lymph nodes may also enlarge due to infection and inflammation.
    Read More
    In the case of the Australian woman, whose name was not released, her lymph nodes were inflamed because of a reaction to the old tattoo ink, not due to cancer cells. Doctors removed a lymph node from her armpit and found a cluster of immune cells that were loaded with black pigment. The woman had a 15-year-old tattoo covering her back, and there was a smaller, more recent one on her shoulder.
    "The skin has its own immune cells that are always surveilling the skin," said Dr. Bill Stebbins, director of cosmetic dermatology at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, who was not involved in the report.
    Once these immune cells found the tattoo pigment, a foreign substance, they ingested it and traveled from the skin to the lymph nodes over a period of years.
    "The pigment is too large for these cells to eat and digest," Stebbins said. "That's why they're still there many years later."
    Your kids want a tattoo or piercing? Here&#39;s what pediatricians recommend
    Your kids want a tattoo or piercing? Here's what pediatricians recommend
    But why the woman had a reaction 15 years after her tattoo is a mystery. Something set off the immune cells, but her doctors couldn't pin down what that trigger might be, Bryant said. The patient noted that her tattoos would occasionally itch, but only for a few days each month. The type of inflammatory response found in her lymph nodes, called a granuloma, was not found in her skin.
    Bryant and his colleagues had never seen anything quite like it. Other reports have described swollen, pigmented lymph nodes that were mistaken for melanoma, but this is the first time they had heard of a case with lymph nodes deep enough to fit the picture of lymphoma.
    "I think there's absolutely no way to know how common it is," Bryant said. "Most people who have tattoos have absolutely no problems."
    "We do a lot of tattoo removal with lasers in our practice, and sometimes we see people developing allergic reactions to the ink," said Dr. Bruce Katz, a fellow with the American Academy of Dermatology and director of the Juva Skin and Laser Center in Manhattan. Katz was not involved with the new report.
    But these reactions are usually to red pigments, not black.
    Man dies after swimming with new tattoo
    Man dies after swimming with new tattoo
    In the US, nearly four in 10 millennials have tattoos, according to a Pew Research Center report. Among Generation X, slightly fewer have tattoos: about 32%. For baby boomers, that number drops to 15%.
    For those looking to get inked, Katz said, it's crucial to do your research: Make sure the artist is reputable, get references from clients, and ensure that they are using disposable needles and unopened ink to prevent infections.
    Stebbins said it's important for people to be aware of these rare complications, because people might not realize that a tattoo can cause inflammation years later. "It's important for physicians to be aware of a tattoo history," he said.
    Tattoos are often hidden from view, meaning a doctor may not notice them right away. Almost three-quarters of Americans with tattoos usually hide them under clothing, according to the Pew report.
    Join the conversation

    See the latest news and share your comments with CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter.

    There are other potential complications of tattoos, including infections and other inflammatory reactions. One Texas man even died after swimming with a new tattoo, which became infected with a bacterium found in coastal waters.
    But the Australian woman's case is far less serious. The last time Bryant saw her, the swollen lymph nodes had subsided.
    "It's not going to cause this lady any major problems," Bryant said, "which means we're allowed to be interested without feeling sad."
    The hematologist added, "My job's often not like that."