You don't need a permit to buy a gun in Nevada

(CNN) Before the shock and horror subside after a mass shooting, a long-simmering debate inevitably heats up over gun control.

Authorities have not revealed the specific type of gun or guns used by the shooter, although they believe he purchased them legally.

Some facts about gun laws in the Silver State:

The right to bear arms is enshrined in the first article of Nevada's constitution: "Every citizen has the right to keep and bear arms for security and defense, for lawful hunting and recreational use and for other lawful purposes."