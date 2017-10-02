Las Vegas residents rush to blood banks

(CNN) Las Vegas residents are stepping up to help victims of the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history.

People are flooding to donate blood in the wake of Sunday's attack at an outdoor Jason Aldean concert.

At least 58 people were killed and more than 500 injured when a gunman opened fire from the Mandalay Bay hotel. The hotel overlooks the Las Vegas Village, where the concert took place.

This. Is. Vegas.

This is our community.

These are our people.

Thank you to everyone here donating.#PrayForVegas #VegasShooting pic.twitter.com/wn5RA5jVLX — Shanda (@shanda) October 2, 2017

Resident Shanda Maloney said she had seen the news about what was happening Sunday night. Sirens were wailing in the distance as ambulances rushed to nearby University Medical Center, less than a mile from her house, she said.

"Hearing all the sirens around, you feel completely helpless," she said. "I just started tweeting if you need a ride (I'll come pick you up)."

