Citizens band together to get mainland help to Puerto Rico

Story highlights Average citizens coordinate aid drives to help the ravaged island

Aid distribution in Puerto Rico is a struggle

(CNN) As the music blared the latest pop hits, kids ran back and forth in the afternoon sun. The gathering had all the energy of a block party -- but it wasn't.

Saturday's donation drive in the Atlanta suburbs was for Puerto Rico, still struggling in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.

Sofia Arroyo is Puerto Rican. News of the devastation to her home island moved her to action. Arroyo doesn't run a registered charity nor is she a social worker. In fact, she doesn't have any experience in this sort of thing at all. Normally she works a traditional 9-to-5 marketing job.

"I saw that there were lots of folks trying to raise supplies here and there in small groups," she told CNN. "So I thought, why not combine them all?"

That's how "Puerto Ricovery" was born.

Read More