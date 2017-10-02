Story highlights Gerard Pique concerned by violent response to Catalan vote

Sunday's game vs. Las Palmas "the worst in my life"

Might consider early international retirement

Game against Las Palmas played in empty stadium

(CNN) Gerard Pique has played hundreds of games for Barcelona, but Sunday's 3-0 victory over Las Palmas was the "worst professional experience" he's had, according to the defender, who was born in the Catalan city.

Pique's bleak outlook had nothing to do with sporting reasons and everything to do with the political and constitutional crisis facing Spain after an independence referendum descended into chaos when police launched a widespread and violent crackdown.

An outspoken supporter of independence for the region, Pique voiced his fears over how the vote was handled by the Spanish government and said he might consider retiring from the national side if the violence continues.

"It was very difficult to play the game," the defender, who has won six league titles with Barcelona, told reporters after the game.

Read More