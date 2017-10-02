Marseille knife attacker had 7 identities

Paris (CNN) A man who stabbed two women to death at a train station in the French city of Marseille on Sunday had several registered identities.

Paris prosecutor Francois Molins told journalists Monday that the man had been linked to seven names through digital fingerprints.

The man was shot dead by military police after carrying out the stabbings at the Saint-Charles train station, in what authorities are treating as a terror attack.

A French police officer cordons off Marseille's Saint-Charles train station on Sunday.

The last identity listed for the attacker was Ahmed H., a Tunisian national, Molins said.

The attacker used the different identities in the years 2005 to 2017. He had been picked up by authorities in Lyon, France, on September 29 for shoplifting.

