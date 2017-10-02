Breaking News

'The Simpsons' appeal for Puerto Rico aid

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 1:17 PM ET, Mon October 2, 2017

(CNN)"The Simpsons" took a break from the funny Sunday night for a serious appeal.

At the end of the show's Season 29 premiere, a photo appeared showing the animated cast holding the Puerto Rican flag.
The mom character on the show, Marge Simpson, could be seen holding a sign that read "Unido" and middle daughter Lisa Simpson, with a tear running down her face, stood in front.
    The still directed viewers to UNICEF, Save the Children and One America Appeal.
    The official Twitter account for "The Simpsons" shared the image, writing "How you can help."
    It's just the latest in several efforts from Hollywood to help the U.S. territory, which was devastated by Hurricane Maria.
    "The Simpsons," known for its popular culture satire, is now the longest-running comedy or drama series in the history of American prime-time television.
    Sunday's moment on the popular series came during a weekend when President Donald Trump was bashed by many for his critical tweets about Puerto Rico.