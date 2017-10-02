'The Simpsons' appeal for Puerto Rico aid

'Simpsons' voice actors and their characters
Harry Shearer is just one of the many "Simpsons" voices -- who creates many more "Simpsons" voices. He does Mr. Burns, Waylon Smithers, Ned Flanders and Principal Skinner. Click through for more of the other members of the show's cast.
'Simpsons' voice actors and their characters
Dan Castellaneta supplies the voices of Homer Simpson, Barney Gumble, Grampa Simpson and Mayor Quimby, not to mention Krusty the Klown and Groundskeeper Willie.
'Simpsons' voice actors and their characters
Julie Kavner is Marge Simpson and Marge's sisters, the scourges of the Springfield DMV, Patty and Selma Bouvier.
'Simpsons' voice actors and their characters
Nancy Cartwright gives voice to Bart Simpson, Nelson Muntz and Ralph Wiggum, as well as others.
'Simpsons' voice actors and their characters
Yeardley Smith supplies the voice of Lisa Simpson.
'Simpsons' voice actors and their characters
Where would "The Simpsons" be without Hank Azaria? The versatile voice actor does Apu, Comic Book Guy, Chief Wiggum and Moe -- as well as Dr. Nick, Snake Jailbird and the always entertaining Bumblebee Man.
'Simpsons' voice actors and their characters
Pamela Hayden gives voice to two boys on opposite ends of the charm spectrum: Milhouse Van Houten and Jimbo Jones. She's also the person behind Rod Flanders, Janey Powell and Malibu Stacy.
'Simpsons' voice actors and their characters
Tress MacNeille's characters include Crazy Cat Lady and Dolph Starbeam.
'Simpsons' voice actors and their characters
Maggie Roswell is the voice of Milhouse's mother, Luann, as well as such figures as Helen Lovejoy and the late Maude Flanders.
'Simpsons' voice actors and their characters
The urbane tones of Kelsey Grammer provide the wit and glory of Sideshow Bob, who's been known to sing a Gilbert & Sullivan operetta or two.
'Simpsons' voice actors and their characters
Joe Montegna drops by "The Simpsons" to do the voice of occasional character Fat Tony.
'Simpsons' voice actors and their characters
The late Marcia Wallace supplied the voice of Mrs. Edna Krabappel for many years. Her character, like those of the late Phil Hartman (Troy McClure, Lionel Hutz), was essentially retired upon her death.