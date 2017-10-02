'The Mayor' brings timely laughs to politics

Photos: Fall TV preview: 30 new and returning shows "American Horror Story: Cult" (Sept. 5, FX) – Again draped in secrecy, FX's cult horror anthology returns with a number of high-profile guest stars and a plot that uses the 2016 presidential election as a jumping-off point. Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters are again part of producer Ryan Murphy's ensemble. Hide Caption 1 of 30

"One Mississippi" (Sept. 8, Amazon) – The second season of this semi-autobiographical dramedy starring Tig Notaro will find all the main characters finding new relationships and beginnings. Also, look out for a timely joke about Robert E. Lee in the premiere that will make you howl and wonder if the show's writers have in their possession a super-powered crystal ball.

"The Orville" (Sept. 10, Fox) – Seth MacFarlane boldly goes into outer space in this live-action series, set 400 years in the future, which seeks to straddle the line between spoof and homage to "Star Trek." MacFarlane plays the captain of a starship, and Adrianne Palicki co-stars as his ex-wife and first officer.

"The Deuce" (Sept. 10, HBO) – Producer David Simon seeks to do for porn and sex trade in the pre-"Deep Throat" 1970s what he did for drug dealing in "The Wire." James Franco (playing twin brothers) and Maggie Gyllenhaal head the huge cast, which includes a number of "The Wire" alums.

"Outlander" (Sept. 10, Starz) – It seems almost silly to include "Outlander" on this list because most fans of the series have likely had the Season 3 return date marked on their calendars for months after a lengthy separation from their beloved show. Speaking of separations, the new season finds Jamie and Claire in the ultimate long distance situation, with Claire in the modern world of 1940s Boston and Jamie back in the 18th century piecing his life back together after the Battle of Culloden.

"Top of the Lake: China Girl" (Sept. 10, SundanceTV) – A powerhouse ensemble of female actors -- Nicole Kidman, Gwendoline Christie, and Elisabeth Moss -- assemble for the second installment of this acclaimed series. This season explores the nuances of motherhood and finds Moss's Robin in Australia trying begin anew.

"The Vietnam War" (Sept. 17, PBS) – Following in the footsteps of "The Civil War" and "The War," Ken Burns' latest historical documentary is an epic, sprawling examination of the Vietnam War and its legacy, encompassing 18 hours over 10 nights. Peter Coyote is again the narrator.

"Jerry Before Seinfeld" (Sept. 19, Netflix) – He's back. In this hour-long comedy special, Jerry Seinfeld returns to The Comic Strip, the famed club that helped start his career, for a performance of "jokes that put him on the comedy map," according to Netflix.

"Star Trek: Discovery" (Sept. 24, CBS/CBS: All Access) – Will this reboot live long and prosper? That's to be determined. But if the buzz around this project is any indication, there are a lot of people hoping it will -- not the least of which is CBS, which is making the show one of the centerpieces of its CBS: All Access streaming service. The show will premiere on the broadcast network and then release subsequent episodes on the service.

"Me, Myself & I" (Sept. 25, CBS) – John Larroquette and Bobby Moynihan play the same guy at different ages in this single-camera CBS comedy, which captures key moments in one man's life at the ages of 14, 40 and 65.

"Young Sheldon" (Sept. 25, CBS) – This single-cam "The Big Bang Theory" spinoff centers on the younger version of Jim Parsons' Sheldon Cooper, played by standout Iain Armitage. This show, which seems to draw its DNA from the likes of "The Wonder Years," is not filmed in front of an audience and leans more heavily into the emotional aspects of the story than its predecessor. A theory: This was likely done in an effort to make "Young Sheldon" stand apart from its mothership, and it was a smart move.

"The Good Doctor" (Sept. 25, ABC) – Fresh off "Bates Motel," Freddie Highmore stars as a surgical resident with autism, joining a new hospital. Just to cement the "House" comparisons, the producer, David Shore, was also responsible for that show.

"The Brave"/"SEAL Team"/"S.W.A.T." – Action, elite teams and acronyms will be in full force this fall with NBC's "The Brave" (pictured, premiering Sept. 25); "S.W.A.T." reviving the 1970s cop show with Shemar Moore in the lead; and "SEAL Team," starring David Boreanaz, anchoring CBS' Thursday lineup.

"SEAL Team" – Premieres Sept. 27 on CBS.

"S.W.A.T." – Premieres Nov. 2 on CBS.

"Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders" (Sept. 26, NBC) – NBC uses the "Law & Order" banner to get into the true-crime-drama business, with Edie Falco starring in this eight-part retelling of the Menendez brothers trial for the 1989 murder of their parents.

"This Is Us" (Sept. 26, NBC) – Emotionally prepare yourself for the second season of the show that NBC won't let you forget was a huge success last season. And pass the Kleenex.

"Designated Survivor" (Sept. 27, ABC) – ABC was determined to have this Keifer Sutherland drama survive for a second season, and it did. But it comes with some changes -- the most notable being a shift that finds the show leaning into a more "West Wing"-inspired tone.

"Will & Grace" (Sept. 28, NBC) – Honey, they're back. And with any luck, you'll feel as though this foursome never left us.

"Marvel's Inhumans" (Sept. 29, ABC) – Marvel is gambling big on its first true superhero series for ABC, featuring a race of super-powered characters hiding from the world in a secret city on the Moon. Anson Mount stars as Black Bolt, the mute leader of the Inhumans, with "Game of Thrones'" Iwan Rheon as his brother Maximus, who vies to replace him. The premiere will play in Imax theaters before the eight-part series hits ABC.

"Curb Your Enthusiasm" (Oct. 1, HBO) – Larry David is finally coming back to HBO and for this long-awaited new season, he's bringing guest stars like Elizabeth Banks, Jimmy Kimmel, Nick Offerman and Bryan Cranston along for the ride. Our guess? It's going to be pretty...pretty...pretty good.

"Ten Days in the Valley" (Oct. 1, ABC) – Kyra Sedgwick returns to TV as a Hollywood writer --responsible for a cop show, no less -- caught up in an elaborate plot when her young daughter mysteriously disappears. "Lost's" Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje plays the detective investigating the case.

"The Gifted" (Oct. 2, Fox) – Loosely spun out of Marvel and Fox's "X-Men" franchise, Stephen Moyer and Amy Acker star as parents suddenly put on the run when they discover their teenagers have mutant powers, encountering other mutants in the process.

"black-ish" (Oct. 3, ABC) – The newly-expanded Johnson family returns with more heart and humor for Season 4. Andre (Anthony Anderson) and Rainbow (Tracee Ellis Ross) welcomed their fifth child, a baby boy born 8 weeks premature, in a poignant Season 3 finale. "Black-ish" producers promise a continued mix of boundary pushing and belly laughs in the show's new Tuesday time slot.

"The Mayor" (Oct. 3, ABC) – In what turned out to be a rather timely comedy, Brandon Micheal Hall plays a young rapper who gets into the local mayoral race as a publicity stunt and, much to his surprise, wins. Yvette Nicole Brown and Lea Michele co-star as his mom and chief of staff, respectively.

"Scandal" (Oct 5, ABC) – It's almost time for Olivia Pope and Associates to close its doors. But with all the show has already done -- stories about a secret government spy agency and presidential conspiracies, to name a few -- is there anywhere left for it to go? If the show's history of finding new ways to blow viewers' minds is any indication, the answer is yes.

"Dynasty" (Oct. 11, CW) – This updated version of the famous '80s soap stays true to the original in many ways -- fashion, power-struggles and at least one fight between warring women. Producers, however, have left behind other aspects of the legacy -- they have a more diverse cast, for instance -- in order to bring this iconic tale into the modern era.

"I Love You, America" (Oct 12, Hulu) – Sarah Silverman says she will attempt to reach out to what she's called "un-likeminded people" on her new Hulu series, the latest addition to an already crowded politics-meets-comedy programming space.

"The Walking Dead" (Oct. 22, AMC) – Cable's biggest hit returns for its eighth season, with the promise of a huge war brewing between the forces led by Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and the merciless Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). As usual, the premiere is just in time for Halloween.