Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt are parents

Growing celebrity families
Married reality stars Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt welcomed their first child, a son named Gunner Stone, on October 1. The pair announced in April that they were expecting.
Makeup mogul and reality star Kylie Jenner and boyfriend rapper Travis Scott are expecting a child together, two sources close to the family confirmed to CNN. It will be the first for Jenner, 20. She is due in February.
"Breaking Bad " star Aaron Paul and filmmaker wife Lauren Parsekian announced in September that they are expecting their first child. The pair married in 2013.
Designer and TV personality Lauren Conrad welcomed a son with husband William Tell on July 5. Liam James Tell is the first child for Conrad and Tell who married in 2014.
Olympic gold medalist Ryan Lochte and his fiancée Kayla Rae Reid welcomed their first child, a son, in June.
Bristol Palin is now the mother of three. The former "Dancing With the Stars" contestant gave birth in May to her second daughter with husband, Dakota Meyer. Palin also has a son from a previous relationship.
Model Eniko Parrish and her comedian husband Kevin Hart announced in May that they are expecting their first child together, a boy. Hart has a son and a daughter from his previous marriage.
Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder welcomed daughter Bodhi Soleil Reed Somerhalder on July 25. The couple married in April 2015.
"Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot and husband Yaron Versano announced via Instagram in November that they are pregnant with their second child.
Tori Spelling and husband Dean McDermott announced in October that they are expecting baby No. 5. Son Beau Dean was born in April and joined the couple's other children: Liam, 9, Stella, 8, Hattie, 5, and Finn, 4.
Singer Kelly Clarkson gave birth to son Remington Alexander Blackstock in April 2016..