Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt are parents

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 12:40 PM ET, Mon October 2, 2017

Married reality stars Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt welcomed their first child, a son named Gunner Stone, on October 1. The pair announced in April that they were expecting.
Makeup mogul and reality star Kylie Jenner and boyfriend rapper Travis Scott are expecting a child together, two sources close to the family confirmed to CNN. It will be the first for Jenner, 20. She is due in February.
&quot;Breaking Bad &quot; star Aaron Paul and filmmaker wife Lauren Parsekian announced in September that they are expecting their first child. The pair married in 2013.
Victoria's Secret model Behati Prinsloo and singer Adam Levine are expecting their second child. The couple married in 2014 and are the parents of a daughter, Dusty Rose, born in September 2016.
Game, set, match. Tennis star Serena Williams revealed in April that she and Alexis Ohanian were expecting their first child. Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. was born September 1. The couple announced their engagement in December 2016.
Designer and TV personality Lauren Conrad welcomed a son with husband William Tell on July 5. Liam James Tell is the first child for Conrad and Tell who married in 2014.
Olympic gold medalist Ryan Lochte and his fiancée Kayla Rae Reid welcomed their first child, a son, in June.
Bristol Palin is now the mother of three. The former &quot;Dancing With the Stars&quot; contestant gave birth in May to her second daughter with husband, Dakota Meyer. Palin also has a son from a previous relationship.
Model Eniko Parrish and her comedian husband Kevin Hart announced in May that they are expecting their first child together, a boy. Hart has a son and a daughter from his previous marriage.
Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder welcomed daughter Bodhi Soleil Reed Somerhalder on July 25. The couple married in April 2015.
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and singer Ciara welcomed daughter Siena Princess Wilson on April 28. Ciara announced the birth on Instagram.
Brittany Bell and Nick Cannon welcomed son Golden "Sagon" Cannon om February 21. Cannon announced the birth on his Instagram account.
George and Amal Clooney welcomed twins Ella and Alexander in June. They are the first children for the couple, who married in 2014.
Rapper Jay Z and singer Beyoncé, seen here with daughter Blue Ivy Carter in 2014, are adding to their family. The singer announced on Instagram she is pregnant with twins.
"Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot and husband Yaron Versano announced via Instagram in November that they are pregnant with their second child.
Tori Spelling and husband Dean McDermott announced in October that they are expecting baby No. 5. Son Beau Dean was born in April and joined the couple's other children: Liam, 9, Stella, 8, Hattie, 5, and Finn, 4.
Singer Kelly Clarkson gave birth to son Remington Alexander Blackstock in April 2016..
Story highlights

  • The baby was born October 1
  • There were crystals in the birthing room

(CNN)Congratulations are in order for Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt.

The couple welcomed their first child, they confirmed on Twitter.
The bouncing baby boy, whom they named Gunner Stone, is the first for the reality star couple who first came to fame as cast members on MTV's "The Hills."
    They both re-tweeted an Us Weekly story announcing the birth.
    The publication reported that the baby was born Sunday, weighing 6 pounds, 12 ounces, and measuring 19 inches long.
    Pratt also tweeted a thank you to a vendor "for dropping off $27,000 in crystals for the birth."
    Montag told Us Weekly in September that her husband wanted crystals in the delivery room.
    "They represent spiritual protection, health and a higher realm of love," she said.