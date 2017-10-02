Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt are parents

Story highlights The baby was born October 1

There were crystals in the birthing room

(CNN) Congratulations are in order for Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt.

The couple welcomed their first child, they confirmed on Twitter.

The bouncing baby boy, whom they named Gunner Stone, is the first for the reality star couple who first came to fame as cast members on MTV's "The Hills."

They both re-tweeted an Us Weekly story announcing the birth.

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Welcome Their First Child! https://t.co/2jRSCVDSEA via @UsWeekly — Heidi Montag (@heidimontag) October 2, 2017

The publication reported that the baby was born Sunday, weighing 6 pounds, 12 ounces, and measuring 19 inches long.

Read More