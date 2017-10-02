Singer Jason Aldean describes 'horrific' Las Vegas shooting

Story highlights Aldean: "Tonight has been beyond horrific"

Aldean was performing at a music festival when the shooting started

(CNN) American country singer Jason Aldean, who was performing when a gunman opened fire on concert-goers in Las Vegas, has described the deadly incident as "beyond horrific."

A video posted on social media captured the moment the gunshots began, forcing headliner Aldean and his band to abruptly stop mid-song and leave the stage at the music festival where they were performing.

The video shows people screaming as the gunman fires multiple rounds on the crowd, with one woman yelling, "Oh my god," and others calling on others to "Get down."

Jason Aldean performing at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival on Sunday.

"Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still don't know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that me and my crew are safe," Aldean wrote on his Instagram account.

"My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night."