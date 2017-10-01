Story highlights Almost two-thirds of the island's public schools still haven't been assessed for damage, an official said

Only 41% of Puerto Rico has potable water

(CNN) Twelve days after Hurricane Maria struck Puerto Rico, officials said only 5% of the island has electricity and its schools are not close to reopening.

Julia Kelleher, Puerto Rico's secretary of education, told CNN on Sunday that some public schools might not resume classes until October 16 because of storm damage, though decisions will be made on a regional basis.

There are 1,113 public schools and a student population of 350,000 on the island but only 400 schools have been assessed for damage, she said.

"I have come up with a target date of October 16th," Kelleher said. "We used to make system-wide decisions before, but this time we're going to allow the different regions to make their own decision as to when they can reopen."

Schools started classes August 14 but students have already missed two weeks because of Hurricane Irma, which lashed the island only days before Maria hit.

Read More