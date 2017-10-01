O.J. Simpson walks out of prison after 9 years

Story highlights "He was upbeat, personable," corrections official says

Simpson was freed in the middle of the night to give him privacy

(CNN) O.J. Simpson walked out of prison early Sunday after serving nine years for a Las Vegas armed robbery, a Nevada corrections official said.

The former NFL star left prison shortly after midnight local time, and was picked up by a friend, Nevada Department of Corrections spokeswoman Brooke Keast said.

"He was upbeat, personable, and seemed happy to get on with his life," Keast said.

"It [Simpson's release] was clean and incident-free. Our biggest concern was our safety and the public's safety and not wanting anybody, paparazzi, to follow him," she said.

Simpson was freed in the middle of the night to give him privacy, according to the spokeswoman.

Read More