Teenage football players kicked off team for kneeling during anthem

Story highlights The coach forced them to take off their uniforms on the field in front of everyone, teens said

The players wanted to protest like Colin Kaepernick and other NFL players

(CNN) Two Texas teenagers were kicked off their local football team for protesting during the national anthem prior to a Friday night game.

, raised his fist in salute, according to Both players, who are cousins, chose to protest in different ways. Larry McCullough, 18, chose to kneel while his younger cousin, 16-year-old Cedric "CJ" Ingram Lewisraised his fist in salute, according to CNN affiliate KPRC

The coach immediately made the duo take off their uniforms and leave the field, the boys said.

"He said, 'Take off your uniform, right now,' and he had me and CJ strip down in our uniform -- pads, the pants and all, in front of everyone," McCullough told CNN affiliate KTRK. He and his cousin said they were humiliated.

"He's a pastor," said Rhonda Brady, Lewis' mother. "The way he handled it is almost a slap in the face."