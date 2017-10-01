Story highlights Frankie Dettori wins record fifth Arc

Claims victory at Chantilly on Enable

Cloth of Stairs finishes second

(CNN) Legendary jockey Frankie Dettori claimed a record fifth Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe as he rode odds-on favourite Enable to an eye- catching victory at Chantilly Sunday.

The 46-year-old Italian took the three-year-old filly to the front inside the final two furlongs and she quickened impressively to easily distance Cloth of Stars in second and third-placed Ulysses.

"She was magnifique," beamed Dettori. "A truly tremendous finish."

Enable had gone into Europe's most prestigious race off the back of four straight Group One victories and the John Gosden-trained horse did not disappoint.

