Story highlights
- Frankie Dettori wins record fifth Arc
- Claims victory at Chantilly on Enable
- Cloth of Stairs finishes second
(CNN)Legendary jockey Frankie Dettori claimed a record fifth Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe as he rode odds-on favourite Enable to an eye- catching victory at Chantilly Sunday.
The 46-year-old Italian took the three-year-old filly to the front inside the final two furlongs and she quickened impressively to easily distance Cloth of Stars in second and third-placed Ulysses.
"She was magnifique," beamed Dettori. "A truly tremendous finish."
Enable had gone into Europe's most prestigious race off the back of four straight Group One victories and the John Gosden-trained horse did not disappoint.
It was the second Arc success for Gosden, having saddled Golden Horn two years ago, but despite the commanding triumph is reluctant to race Enable again this season.
"She's very special and she was well positioned by Frankie in order to show her sheer class and brilliance," he said.
"I think it would be wrong to run her again this year. I think to go to the Breeders' Cup would be wrong, too hard on the filly.
"If she's in great form we should consider next year. Maybe it would be wonderful to go to the opening of the new Longchamp and try to do it again."
Dettori, who sprung to international prominence by winning seven races on the same day at Ascot in 1996, made a fast start from the stalls on Enable and had her well positioned behind the Aidan O'Brien's pair of Idaho and Order Of St George.
With the finishing line approaching, Dettori unleashed Enable to pull clear in stunning fashion against an elite field, winning by five lengths, easing up at the line.
"I was very confident all week...she is a tremendous filly," he said.
It was also a fifth Arc win for Enable's owner Prince Khalid Abdullah, with Dettori leaping into his arms in his trademark dismount in the paddock.
Dettori's first Arc success was 18 years ago with Lammtarra.
Sakhee and Marienbard followed in 2001 and 2002, with Golden Horn the mount for his fourth win in 2015.
The Arc was hosted at Chantilly, a racecourse just outside Paris, for the second and probably last time, with the iconic race set to return to a revamped Longchamps for 2018.