Mulvaney: Too early to judge Trump tax plan

Story highlights Mulvaney said the plan was about helping the middle class and lowering corporate rates

Sanders: 'Of course it benefits the wealthy'

Washington (CNN) White House budget director Mick Mulvaney dismissed critics of the Trump administration's proposed tax overhaul, saying a detailed analysis wouldn't be possible until the full plan is crafted.

"I've seen the criticisms," Mulvaney said. "All I can tell you is that no one can make real, detailed analysis of the plan yet because it's not finished."

Mulvaney said on CNN's "State of the Union" that the plan that Republican negotiators, including himself, revealed earlier this week was just a framework, adding that President Donald Trump is seeking two main pillars for tax reform. The first, he said, was for the middle class to pay less in taxes and have an easier time filing, and the second is bringing down the corporate tax rate.

Trump "doesn't really care what happens to the top 1%," Mulvaney said.

"This really is about the middle class and the corporate tax rate," he said.

