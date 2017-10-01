Ex-Congressman Michael Grimm seeking old seat

Story highlights
Washington (CNN)Michael Grimm, the former Republican congressman who went to jail for tax evasion, will announce his campaign for his old seat representing Staten Island and parts of Brooklyn in New York on Sunday morning.
More than a year after being released from prison after pleading guilty to tax fraud charges, Grimm will announce his intention to take back New York's 11th Congressional District seat from his replacement, fellow Republican Rep. Dan Donovan.
Beginning in 2015, Grimm served eight months in federal prison after pleading guilty to one count of tax fraud related to a Manhattan health food eatery, Healthalicious, he co-owned before taking assuming political office. Federal prosecutors say Grimm failed to report $1 million from his restaurant business in Manhattan prior to his 2010 election to Congress.
Grimm won re-election in November 2014 against former Brooklyn Councilman Domenic Recchia, but resigned six weeks later after pleading guilty. Grimm had stated he would "absolutely not" resign, but did so after speaking with then-House Speaker John Boehner, who called the resignation "honorable."
The 11th Congressional District is made up of Staten Island and parts of southern Brooklyn, including the neighborhoods of Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights, Bensonhurst and Gravesend. Donovan was elected to finish out Grimm's term and was re-elected to serve a full term in 2016.
Michael Caputo, an adviser to the Grimm campaign, says voters in the district are not pleased with Donovan's failure to align with President Donald Trump and would welcome Grimm back to office.
"The 11th Congressional District is Trump country," Caputo said. "It's time for Republicans who oppose the President to pay a price for that."
A campaign official said many in the district see Grimm's prosecution as politically motivated.
"A good legion of Republicans on Staten Island have the same opinion of the political prosecution of Grimm as they do of Joe Arpaio and Dinesh D'Souza and now the President of the United States," the campaign official said, adding that Grimm supports Trump. "The Department of Justice was weaponized against Congressman Grimm. Republicans, especially in strong Trump territory, have a unique perspective on a Department of Justice out of control."