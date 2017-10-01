Ex-Congressman Michael Grimm seeking old seat

Washington (CNN) Michael Grimm, the former Republican congressman who went to jail for tax evasion , will announce his campaign for his old seat representing Staten Island and parts of Brooklyn in New York on Sunday morning.

The 11th Congressional District is made up of Staten Island and parts of southern Brooklyn, including the neighborhoods of Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights, Bensonhurst and Gravesend. Donovan was elected to finish out Grimm's term and was re-elected to serve a full term in 2016.

Michael Caputo, an adviser to the Grimm campaign, says voters in the district are not pleased with Donovan's failure to align with President Donald Trump and would welcome Grimm back to office.

"The 11th Congressional District is Trump country," Caputo said. "It's time for Republicans who oppose the President to pay a price for that."

A campaign official said many in the district see Grimm's prosecution as politically motivated.