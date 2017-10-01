Kasich hints at leaving GOP if it's not 'fixed'

Story highlights Kasich said he does not support former Judge Roy Moore

"I want this party to be straightened out"

Washington (CNN) Ohio Republican Gov. John Kasich said on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that a time could come when he no longer supports the Republican Party.

"If the party can't be fixed, Jake, then I'm not going to be able to support the party. Period. That's the end of it." Kasich said in an interview with anchor Jake Tapper.

Asked what that meant for his future in the GOP, Kasich said he was committed to the party and intended to win it over from the surging nationalist wing.

"I want this party to be straightened out," Kasich said.

Kasich repeatedly pointed to public dissatisfaction with the Republican and Democratic parties, and referenced the strength of independent political identities. He said both parties needed to grapple with ideological currents pulling them away from the center, adding that he had "no idea what the Democrats are for."

