Trump attends Presidents Cup golf tournament

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump attended the final round of the Presidents Cup golf tournament at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey, and dedicated the winning trophy to hurricane victims, mentioning specifically that the situation in Puerto Rico is "horrible" but "under control."

"On behalf of all of the people of Texas and all of the people of -- if you look today and you see what's happening how horrible it is, but we have it under control -- Puerto Rico and the people of Florida who have really suffered over this last short period of time with the hurricanes," Trump said.

"I want to just remember them," he continued. "And we're going to dedicate this trophy to all of those people that went through so much, that we love, a part of our great state and a part of our great nation."

Trump, who has been spending the weekend at his Trump National Golf Club in nearby Bedminster, took a quick trip over to the tournament for the awarding of the trophy to the US team at 6 p.m. ET.

This was not the first presidential appearance at the tournament this weekend. Former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton made a joint appearance at the event Thursday . Their appearance together follows a joint effort by the five living former presidents to support hurricane relief efforts.