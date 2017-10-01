Trump to attend Presidents Cup finale

Story highlights President Trump will attend the final round of the Presidents Cup golf tournament

Obama, Bush and Clinton made an appearance Thursday

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump will attend the final round of the Presidents Cup golf tournament at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey, an updated schedule released by the White House shows.

Trump, who has been spending the weekend at his Trump National Golf Club in nearby Bedminster, will take a quick trip over to the tournament for the awarding of the trophy at 6 p.m. ET.

This is not the first presidential appearance at the tournament this weekend. Former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton made a joint appearance at the event Thursday . Their appearance together follows a joint effort by the five living former presidents to support hurricane relief efforts.

The Presidents Cup, which comes to a close Sunday, features American golfers playing against an international team in a series of 30 matches. Obama, Bush and Clinton participated in the opening ceremony at the first tee to mark the beginning of the matches, and Trump will close out the biennial tournament.