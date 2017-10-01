The week in politics
Updated 4:01 PM ET, Sun October 1, 2017
(CNN)White House Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert, Vice President Mike Pence, President Donald Trump, acting Homeland Security Secretary Elaine Duke and FEMA Administrator Brock Long meet in the Situation Room on Tuesday for a briefing on Puerto Rico. The administration has come under fire for its relief and recovery efforts there in the wake of Hurricane Maria.
Roy Moore arrives on horseback to vote in the Alabama Senate Republican primary runoff Tuesday. Moore bested Luther Strange for a spot on the general election ticket. Moore has a long history of controversial comments on race and sexual orientation. His win has sent shockwaves through the Republican Party establishment.
Two visiting children watch as Marine One departs from the White House South Lawn on Tuesday. The President was en route to a GOP fundraiser in Manhattan that evening. On his way back to Washington, Trump learned that his candidate in the Alabama Senate runoff, Luther Strange, had lost. The loss left Trump "embarrassed and pissed," according to a person familiar with his mindset.
A man kneels with a folded US flag as President Trump's motorcade passes him in Indianapolis on Wednesday. Trump has repeatedly attacked the NFL this week, calling for owners to fire players who kneel during the National Anthem as a form of protest. The President's criticism sparked a massive response from nearly every NFL team during football games on Sunday and Monday. Critics have also hit out at Trump for focusing his public messaging on the NFL rather than the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Puerto Rico.
House Republican Whip Steve Scalise returns to Capitol Hill on Thursday for the first time since being shot during a congressional baseball team practice in June. He was greeted by a thunderous round of applause as he took the House floor. "I am definitely a living example that miracles really do happen," Scalise said.
Hillary Clinton speaks to an audience in Toronto about her new memoir, "What Happened," on Thursday.
GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham is seen in a hearing on Capitol Hill on Monday. On Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell conceded that Republicans did not have enough support to vote on their latest Obamacare repeal and replace plan, the Graham-Cassidy bill. It was the second time in as many months that the GOP's health care efforts have stalled. President Trump has vowed that the Republicans will press on to repeal Obamacare, despite the bill's failure.
Longtime Trump confidante Roger Stone speaks to reporters following a closed session with the House intelligence committee on Tuesday. Stone said he had a "frank exchange" and described the session as "an entirely political exercise." He also denied knowledge of any Russian collusion or the hacking of John Podesta's email.
Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch, hugs Mary Elizabeth Taylor, White House Deputy Director of Legislative Affairs of Nominations for President Trump, before speaking at the 50th anniversary of the Fund for America Studies luncheon at the Trump Hotel in Washington on Thursday. The justice's speech drew protests from liberal groups, many of whom criticized the optics of his appearance at a Trump-owned property.
Capitol Police remove a protester in a wheelchair from a Senate finance committee hearing about the proposed Graham-Cassidy Bill on Monday.
President Trump speaks to reporters before boarding Air Force One on Sunday. That evening, the administration unveiled new travel restrictions on certain travelers from Chad, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Syria, Venezuela and Yemen as a replacement to a central portion of its controversial travel ban.
A runner passes in front of the Capitol building on Wednesday.
Former President Barack Obama and Prince Harry sit on the sidelines of the Invictus Games in Toronto on Friday. Former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, were also in attendance. The foursome cheered on the teams and took photos with players.