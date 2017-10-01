The week in politics

(CNN) White House Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert, Vice President Mike Pence, President Donald Trump, acting Homeland Security Secretary Elaine Duke and FEMA Administrator Brock Long meet in the Situation Room on Tuesday for a briefing on Puerto Rico. The administration has come under fire for its relief and recovery efforts there in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

Hillary Clinton speaks to an audience in Toronto about her new memoir, "What Happened," on Thursday.

Longtime Trump confidante Roger Stone speaks to reporters following a closed session with the House intelligence committee on Tuesday. Stone said he had a "frank exchange" and described the session as "an entirely political exercise." He also denied knowledge of any Russian collusion or the hacking of John Podesta's email.

Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch, hugs Mary Elizabeth Taylor, White House Deputy Director of Legislative Affairs of Nominations for President Trump, before speaking at the 50th anniversary of the Fund for America Studies luncheon at the Trump Hotel in Washington on Thursday. The justice's speech drew protests from liberal groups, many of whom criticized the optics of his appearance at a Trump-owned property.

Capitol Police remove a protester in a wheelchair from a Senate finance committee hearing about the proposed Graham-Cassidy Bill on Monday.

President Trump speaks to reporters before boarding Air Force One on Sunday. That evening, the administration unveiled new travel restrictions on certain travelers from Chad, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Syria, Venezuela and Yemen as a replacement to a central portion of its controversial travel ban.

A runner passes in front of the Capitol building on Wednesday.

