Sanders: Trump attacking San Juan mayor is 'unspeakable'

Washington (CNN) Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders on Sunday rebuked President Donald Trump's decision to attack the mayor of San Juan on Twitter as Puerto Rico continues to struggle after being hit by back-to-back hurricanes.

"It is unspeakable," Sanders told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union."

Sanders drew a contrast between Trump and San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz, saying Trump was "speaking from his fancy golf club, playing golf with his billionaire friends, attacking the mayor of San Juan, who is struggling to bring electricity to the island, food to the island, water to the island, gas to the island."

In a separate interview on the same program, White House budget director Mick Mulvaney defended Trump's tweets and said he interpreted them as Trump trying to impress upon the public how difficult the storm relief efforts were.

"I think it's unfair to say we haven't done everything we can because we have done everything that we can and will continue to do so," Mulvaney said.

