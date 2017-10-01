Story highlights Max Verstappen wins Malaysian GP

Lewis Hamilton finishes second

Extends title lead to 34 points over Sebastian Vetttel

(CNN) Dutchman Max Verstappen secured the second victory of his burgeoning Formula One career with a flawless drive to win the final Malaysian Grand Prix at Sepang Sunday.

Verstappen, who celebrated his 20th birthday on the eve of the race, put the disappointments of seven retirements in 2017 firmly behind him to claim Red Bull's second win of the season.

Lewis Hamilton quickly conceded the lead to Verstappen after starting from pole, but finished second to extend his title lead over fourth-placed Sebastian Vettel to 34 points with five rounds remaining.

7 DNFs in the first 14 races?



Distant memories right now for @Max33Verstappen



That winning feeling 💪#MalaysiaGP 🇲🇾 pic.twitter.com/RL1g1FE0xN — Formula 1 (@F1) October 1, 2017

Vettel, who started from the back of the grid in his Ferrari after technical problems ruined his qualifying session, produced the drive of the day, but could not dislodge Verstappen's teammate Daniel Ricciardo from the final spot on the podium.

To cap a weekend of setbacks for Ferrari, Kimi Raikkonen, who qualified second in second, was unable to take part after a fault developed in his car ahead of the formation lap.

