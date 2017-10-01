Barcelona (CNN) Barcelona's revered football club said it would play a potentially tense match behind closed doors on Sunday as Catalonia's disputed independence referendum descended into violence.

After an emergency board meeting, the club said it had taken the decision to ban fans from the match against Spanish club Las Palmas on Sunday after the national league refused to postpone it.

Las Palmas indicated on Sunday that it opposed the breakup of Spain, saying that its players would appear with the Spanish flag sown onto its jerseys.

"FC Barcelona condemns the events which have taken place in many parts of Catalonia today in order to prevent its citizens exercising their democratic right to free expression," the club said in a statement.

"Given the exceptional nature of events, the Board of Directors have decided that the FC Barcelona first team game against Las Palmas will be played behind closed doors following the Professional Football League's refusal to postpone the game."

