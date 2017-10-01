Deadly knife attacks in Marseille, France, treated as terror attack

Story highlights Cameras caught the deadly knife attacks on tape, minister says

Police are looking into whether attacker had links to terror organizations

(CNN) A knife-wielding man killed at least two women Sunday at the Saint-Charles train station in Marseille, France, before police killed the suspect, according to CNN affiliate BFM, which cited the city prosecutor's office as its source.

The incident is being treated as a terror attack and has been handed over to a special prosecutor in Paris, the prosecutor's office told CNN.

Military police killed the suspect. Authorities are investigating whether he had links to terror organizations.

He was not carrying any identification, Marseille police said, but French Interior Minister Gérard Collomb said during a news conference, "The attacker had several identities."

Appearing on BFM, Collomb told the station that witnesses heard the attacker shout, "Allahu Akbar" -- or, "God is the greatest" -- and that the investigation was continuing.

