Deadly knife attacks in Marseille, France, treated as act of terror

Story highlights ISIS claims attacker was "soldier of the Islamic State"

Cameras caught the deadly knife attacks on tape, minister says

(CNN) A knife-wielding man killed two women Sunday at the Saint-Charles train station in Marseille, France, before military police killed the suspect, city police told CNN.

The incident is being treated as a terror attack and has been handed over to a special prosecutor in Paris, according to the prosecutor's office.

Authorities are investigating whether the suspect had links to terror organizations.

Amaq, ISIS' media wing, issued a statement on social media late Sunday calling the attacker a "soldier of the Islamic State."

The statement issued in Arabic said the attacker "implemented the operation as an answer to the call of targeting the coalition countries." France is a member of the US-led coalition battling ISIS in Syria and Iraq.

