Breaking News

Crackdown in Catalonia as Spain tries to halt independence vote

Updated 11:22 AM ET, Sun October 1, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Spanish riot police remove fences thrown at them as they try to prevent people from voting in Barcelona, Spain, on Sunday, October 1. Catalonia&#39;s separatist government is adamant it will go ahead with the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/10/01/europe/catalonia-spain-independence-referendum-vote/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; referendum&lt;/a&gt; to decide if the region should split from Spain, despite the country&#39;s highest court banning the vote. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/09/27/europe/catalan-referendum-explained/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Catalan referendum, explained: What&#39;s behind the push to break from Spain?&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: Crackdown in Catalonia as Spain tries to halt independence vote
Spanish riot police remove fences thrown at them as they try to prevent people from voting in Barcelona, Spain, on Sunday, October 1. Catalonia's separatist government is adamant it will go ahead with the referendum to decide if the region should split from Spain, despite the country's highest court banning the vote. Catalan referendum, explained: What's behind the push to break from Spain?
Hide Caption
1 of 25
Pro-referendum supporters clash with members of the Spanish National Police after police tried to enter a polling station to retrieve ballot boxes.
Photos: Crackdown in Catalonia as Spain tries to halt independence vote
Pro-referendum supporters clash with members of the Spanish National Police after police tried to enter a polling station to retrieve ballot boxes.
Hide Caption
2 of 25
Pro-referendum supporters lock a gate to a polling station as members of the Spanish National Police arrive to control the area during voting at the Escola Industrial of Barcelona.
Photos: Crackdown in Catalonia as Spain tries to halt independence vote
Pro-referendum supporters lock a gate to a polling station as members of the Spanish National Police arrive to control the area during voting at the Escola Industrial of Barcelona.
Hide Caption
3 of 25
Spanish National Police clash with pro-referendum supporters in Barcelona.
Photos: Crackdown in Catalonia as Spain tries to halt independence vote
Spanish National Police clash with pro-referendum supporters in Barcelona.
Hide Caption
4 of 25
Pro-independence supporters cover a mock ballot box with Estelada Catalan flags in Pamplona, northern Spain.
Photos: Crackdown in Catalonia as Spain tries to halt independence vote
Pro-independence supporters cover a mock ballot box with Estelada Catalan flags in Pamplona, northern Spain.
Hide Caption
5 of 25
Spanish National Police clash with pro-referendum supporters in Barcelona.
Photos: Crackdown in Catalonia as Spain tries to halt independence vote
Spanish National Police clash with pro-referendum supporters in Barcelona.
Hide Caption
6 of 25
People play games in a square where a giant pro-independence Estelada Catalan flag is displayed.
Photos: Crackdown in Catalonia as Spain tries to halt independence vote
People play games in a square where a giant pro-independence Estelada Catalan flag is displayed.
Hide Caption
7 of 25
People help a man injured by a rubber bullet fired by Spanish police officers outside the Ramon Llull polling station in Barcelona.
Photos: Crackdown in Catalonia as Spain tries to halt independence vote
People help a man injured by a rubber bullet fired by Spanish police officers outside the Ramon Llull polling station in Barcelona.
Hide Caption
8 of 25
Pro-referendum supporters embrace as Spanish National Police try to remove them from the Ramon Llull school in Barcelona.
Photos: Crackdown in Catalonia as Spain tries to halt independence vote
Pro-referendum supporters embrace as Spanish National Police try to remove them from the Ramon Llull school in Barcelona.
Hide Caption
9 of 25
People queue to vote at a school in Barcelona.
Photos: Crackdown in Catalonia as Spain tries to halt independence vote
People queue to vote at a school in Barcelona.
Hide Caption
10 of 25
A woman casts her vote at a polling station in Barcelona.
Photos: Crackdown in Catalonia as Spain tries to halt independence vote
A woman casts her vote at a polling station in Barcelona.
Hide Caption
11 of 25
Spanish riot police shoot rubber bullets at people trying to reach a voting site designated by the Catalan government in Barcelona. The deputy mayor of Barcelona said police fired rubber bullets at people as they attempted to vote in the referendum, which Spain&#39;s top court has declared illegal. There were reports that police in Girona, Spain, used batons.
Photos: Crackdown in Catalonia as Spain tries to halt independence vote
Spanish riot police shoot rubber bullets at people trying to reach a voting site designated by the Catalan government in Barcelona. The deputy mayor of Barcelona said police fired rubber bullets at people as they attempted to vote in the referendum, which Spain's top court has declared illegal. There were reports that police in Girona, Spain, used batons.
Hide Caption
12 of 25
A protestor shouts as he holds a Catalan flag during a demonstration called by far-right groups in Barcelona.
Photos: Crackdown in Catalonia as Spain tries to halt independence vote
A protestor shouts as he holds a Catalan flag during a demonstration called by far-right groups in Barcelona.
Hide Caption
13 of 25
Catalan President Carles Puigdemont, center, arrives to inspect a sports hall as police interve in Girona, Spain. Puigdemont condemned &quot;indiscriminate aggression&quot; against peaceful voters.
Photos: Crackdown in Catalonia as Spain tries to halt independence vote
Catalan President Carles Puigdemont, center, arrives to inspect a sports hall as police interve in Girona, Spain. Puigdemont condemned "indiscriminate aggression" against peaceful voters.
Hide Caption
14 of 25
A Spanish riot police officer swings a club against would-be voters near a school assigned to be a polling station by the Catalan government in Barcelona.
Photos: Crackdown in Catalonia as Spain tries to halt independence vote
A Spanish riot police officer swings a club against would-be voters near a school assigned to be a polling station by the Catalan government in Barcelona.
Hide Caption
15 of 25
Riot police drag a member of the public away from a school being used as a polling station. Regional authorities said 337 people were injured after Madrid deployed the national police force to close down polling stations. Catalan emergency services confirmed the number to CNN.
Photos: Crackdown in Catalonia as Spain tries to halt independence vote
Riot police drag a member of the public away from a school being used as a polling station. Regional authorities said 337 people were injured after Madrid deployed the national police force to close down polling stations. Catalan emergency services confirmed the number to CNN.
Hide Caption
16 of 25
People clash with Spanish National Police outside the Ramon Llull school, designated as a polling station by the Catalan government in Barcelona, Spain, early Sunday, October 1, 2017. Catalan pro-referendum supporters vowed to ignore a police ultimatum to leave the schools they are occupying to use in a vote seeking independence from Spain.
Photos: Crackdown in Catalonia as Spain tries to halt independence vote
People clash with Spanish National Police outside the Ramon Llull school, designated as a polling station by the Catalan government in Barcelona, Spain, early Sunday, October 1, 2017. Catalan pro-referendum supporters vowed to ignore a police ultimatum to leave the schools they are occupying to use in a vote seeking independence from Spain.
Hide Caption
17 of 25
People try to offer flowers to a civil guard at the entrance of a sports center, assigned to be a referendum polling station by the Catalan government in Sant Julia de Ramis, near Girona, Spain, Sunday, October 1, 2017.
Photos: Crackdown in Catalonia as Spain tries to halt independence vote
People try to offer flowers to a civil guard at the entrance of a sports center, assigned to be a referendum polling station by the Catalan government in Sant Julia de Ramis, near Girona, Spain, Sunday, October 1, 2017.
Hide Caption
18 of 25
People attend a demonstration against a referendum on independence for Catalonia on Sunday, October 1, 2017 in Madrid, Spain.
Photos: Crackdown in Catalonia as Spain tries to halt independence vote
People attend a demonstration against a referendum on independence for Catalonia on Sunday, October 1, 2017 in Madrid, Spain.
Hide Caption
19 of 25
A woman casts her vote in a ballot at a polling station in Barcelona, on Sunday, October 01, 2017, during a referendum on independence for Catalonia.
Photos: Crackdown in Catalonia as Spain tries to halt independence vote
A woman casts her vote in a ballot at a polling station in Barcelona, on Sunday, October 01, 2017, during a referendum on independence for Catalonia.
Hide Caption
20 of 25
Members of Spain&#39;s national police force clear people from a polling station where Catalan President Carles Puigdemont had been expected to vote, in Sant Julia de Ramis, near Girona, Spain, Sunday, October 1, 2017. Catalan pro-referendum supporters said they would not comply with a police order to leave the schools they are occupying to use in a vote seeking independence from Spain.
Photos: Crackdown in Catalonia as Spain tries to halt independence vote
Members of Spain's national police force clear people from a polling station where Catalan President Carles Puigdemont had been expected to vote, in Sant Julia de Ramis, near Girona, Spain, Sunday, October 1, 2017. Catalan pro-referendum supporters said they would not comply with a police order to leave the schools they are occupying to use in a vote seeking independence from Spain.
Hide Caption
21 of 25
A woman celebrates outside a polling station after casting her vote in Barcelona, on October 01, 2017, in a referendum on independence for Catalonia.
Photos: Crackdown in Catalonia as Spain tries to halt independence vote
A woman celebrates outside a polling station after casting her vote in Barcelona, on October 01, 2017, in a referendum on independence for Catalonia.
Hide Caption
22 of 25
Civil guards clear people away from the entrance of a sports center, designated a polling station by the Catalan government and where Catalan President Carles Puigdemont had been expected to vote, in Sant Julia de Ramis, near Girona, Spain, Sunday, October 1, 2017.
Photos: Crackdown in Catalonia as Spain tries to halt independence vote
Civil guards clear people away from the entrance of a sports center, designated a polling station by the Catalan government and where Catalan President Carles Puigdemont had been expected to vote, in Sant Julia de Ramis, near Girona, Spain, Sunday, October 1, 2017.
Hide Caption
23 of 25
Family members comfort each other after they were unable to vote in the referendum after Spanish police closed their polling station on Sunday, October 1, 2017 in Sant Julia de Ramis, Spain.
Photos: Crackdown in Catalonia as Spain tries to halt independence vote
Family members comfort each other after they were unable to vote in the referendum after Spanish police closed their polling station on Sunday, October 1, 2017 in Sant Julia de Ramis, Spain.
Hide Caption
24 of 25
People wait at the doors of the Moises Broggi school to start voting during the Catalan independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain on Sunday, October 1, 2017.
Photos: Crackdown in Catalonia as Spain tries to halt independence vote
People wait at the doors of the Moises Broggi school to start voting during the Catalan independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain on Sunday, October 1, 2017.
Hide Caption
25 of 25
03 Catalonia referendum 100109 Catalonia referendum 100110 Catalonia referendum 100112 Catalonia referendum 100113 Catalonia referendum 100111 Catalonia referendum 100115 Catalonia referendum 100117 Catalonia referendum 100101 Catalonia referendum 100105 Catalonia referendum 100102 Catalonia referendum 100104 Catalonia referendum 100114 Catalonia referendum 100108 Catalonia referendum 1001 RESTRICTED06 Catalonia referendum 100107 Catalonia referendum 1001 RESTRICTEDBT101 spain referendum protest 1001BT109 spain referendum protest 1001BT105 spain referendum protest 1001BT106 spain referendum protest 1001BT102 spain referendum protest 1001BT108 spain referendum protest 1001BT103 spain referendum protest 1001BT107 spain referendum protest 1001BT111 spain referendum 1001
Clashes broke out between voters and Spanish police in Catalonia as Spain tries to halt independence vote.