Photos: Crackdown in Catalonia as Spain tries to halt independence vote People clash with Spanish National Police outside the Ramon Llull school, designated as a polling station by the Catalan government in Barcelona, Spain, early Sunday, October 1, 2017. Catalan pro-referendum supporters vowed to ignore a police ultimatum to leave the schools they are occupying to use in a vote seeking independence from Spain. Hide Caption 1 of 9

Photos: Crackdown in Catalonia as Spain tries to halt independence vote People try to offer flowers to a civil guard at the entrance of a sports center, assigned to be a referendum polling station by the Catalan government in Sant Julia de Ramis, near Girona, Spain, Sunday, October 1, 2017. Hide Caption 2 of 9

Photos: Crackdown in Catalonia as Spain tries to halt independence vote People attend a demonstration against a referendum on independence for Catalonia on Sunday, October 1, 2017 in Madrid, Spain. Hide Caption 3 of 9

Photos: Crackdown in Catalonia as Spain tries to halt independence vote A woman casts her vote in a ballot at a polling station in Barcelona, on Sunday, October 01, 2017, during a referendum on independence for Catalonia. Hide Caption 4 of 9

Photos: Crackdown in Catalonia as Spain tries to halt independence vote Members of Spain's national police force clear people from a polling station where Catalan President Carles Puigdemont had been expected to vote, in Sant Julia de Ramis, near Girona, Spain, Sunday, October 1, 2017. Catalan pro-referendum supporters said they would not comply with a police order to leave the schools they are occupying to use in a vote seeking independence from Spain. Hide Caption 5 of 9

Photos: Crackdown in Catalonia as Spain tries to halt independence vote A woman celebrates outside a polling station after casting her vote in Barcelona, on October 01, 2017, in a referendum on independence for Catalonia. Hide Caption 6 of 9

Photos: Crackdown in Catalonia as Spain tries to halt independence vote Civil guards clear people away from the entrance of a sports center, designated a polling station by the Catalan government and where Catalan President Carles Puigdemont had been expected to vote, in Sant Julia de Ramis, near Girona, Spain, Sunday, October 1, 2017. Hide Caption 7 of 9

Photos: Crackdown in Catalonia as Spain tries to halt independence vote Family members comfort each other after they were unable to vote in the referendum after Spanish police closed their polling station on Sunday, October 1, 2017 in Sant Julia de Ramis, Spain. Hide Caption 8 of 9