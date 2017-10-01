Barcelona, Spain (CNN) Catalonia's disputed independence vote quickly descended into chaos on Sunday as Spanish national police entered polling stations, seizing ballot boxes and voting papers.

In the town of Girona, where the regional President Carles Puigdemont was due to vote, police smashed their way into a polling station by breaking a glass window.

Spain's national government is implacably opposed any breakaway moves by the northeastern region, and the country's top court declared the vote illegal. "Police are confiscating ballot boxes to respect the judicial mandate and the law regarding the illegal referendum," Spain's interior ministry said in a Twitter message.

In Barcelona, lines of Guardia Civil attempted to prevent voters from entering polling stations, photographs showed.

Spanish National Police prevent people from entering a voting site at a school assigned to be a polling station by the Catalan government in Barcelona.

Catalonia's separatist government has remained adamant that the vote on independence will go ahead.

