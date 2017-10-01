Breaking News

Catalans vote to split from Spain amid violent crackdowns at the polls

By Emanuella Grinberg, CNN

Updated 7:22 PM ET, Sun October 1, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Spanish National Police clashes with pro-referendum supporters in Barcelona Sunday, Oct. 1 2017. Catalonia's planned referendum on secession is due to be held Sunday by the pro-independence Catalan government but Spain's government calls the vote illegal, since it violates the constitution, and the country's Constitutional Court has ordered it suspended. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Spanish National Police clashes with pro-referendum supporters in Barcelona Sunday, Oct. 1 2017. Catalonia's planned referendum on secession is due to be held Sunday by the pro-independence Catalan government but Spain's government calls the vote illegal, since it violates the constitution, and the country's Constitutional Court has ordered it suspended. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

    JUST WATCHED

    Hundreds injured in Spain after referendum

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(7 Videos)

(CNN)The Catalan government claimed victory early Monday in a contested referendum on independence from Spain, after Spanish government forces cracked down at polling stations.

Preliminary results suggest 90% of counted ballots favored splitting from Spain, regional government spokesperson Jordi Turull said in a news conference shortly after midnight.
The results follow a day of violent clashes between Spanish national police and supporters of the disputed vote. Hundreds were injured as riot police raided polling stations and fired rubber bullets in a concerted attempt to deny the vote legitimacy.
Catalonia's separatist government pushed forward with the vote despite Spain's Constitutional Court outlawing declaring it illegal.
    The vote risks plunging the country into one of its worst political crises since the end of Gen. Francisco Franco's dictatorship in 1975.
    Read More
    Catalonia has its own regional government, with considerable powers over healthcare, education and tax collection. But Catalonia has long complained that its revenues subsidize other parts of Spain. Catalan nationalists argue the region is a separate nation with its own history, culture and language, and that it should have increased fiscal independence.