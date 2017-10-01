CNN 10 - October 2, 2017

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

October 2, 2017

An independence movement in Spain meets with resistance from the nation's government, new research may move scientists a step closer to diagnosing CTE in living patients, and a CNN Hero uses his experience as a barbecue pitmaster to help people recover from disasters.

TRANSCRIPT

CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.

Read More