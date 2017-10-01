Breaking News

CNN 10 - October 2, 2017

Updated 6:07 PM ET, Sun October 1, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

ten.1002_00003911
ten.1002_00003911

    JUST WATCHED

    CNN10 - 10/02/17

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

CNN10 - 10/02/17 10:00

Story highlights

  • This page includes the show Transcript

October 2, 2017

An independence movement in Spain meets with resistance from the nation's government, new research may move scientists a step closer to diagnosing CTE in living patients, and a CNN Hero uses his experience as a barbecue pitmaster to help people recover from disasters.
TRANSCRIPT
Click here to access the printable version of today's CNN 10 transcript.
CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.
Read More
Thank you for using CNN 10