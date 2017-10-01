Two women accused of murdering Kim Jong Nam pleaded not guilty

(CNN) Two young women pleaded not guilty in a Malaysian court Monday morning charged with the murder of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's half-brother, Kim Jong Nam.

In one of the most audacious assassinations of the 21st century , Kim was poisoned with VX nerve agent at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on his way back to his home in the Chinese territory of Macau.

Security footage showed the two women, Indonesian Siti Aisyah, and Vietnamese citizen Doan Thi Huong, walking up behind Kim and rubbing their hands on his face.

Malaysian authorities claim the pair were trained by North Korean agents to swab Kim's face with the nerve agent.

But representatives of Huong and Aisyah said the two women were duped into thinking that they were participating in a prank TV show.

