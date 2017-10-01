Five hurt as Edmonton attacks spark terror investigation

Story highlights Five people were injured in back-to-back incidents in Edmonton

Police chief: Incidents are being investigated as "acts of terrorism"

(CNN) Canadian authorities say two incidents in Edmonton are being investigated as acts of terrorism after a man struck a police officer with a car before stabbing him -- and later injured at least four pedestrians while driving a truck on a busy street.

A suspect, who has not been identified, is in custody, said Chief Rod Knecht of the Edmonton Police Service in an early Sunday news conference.

Knecht said authorities believe the man acted alone, but haven't ruled out the possibility that others might be involved.

The first incident happened Saturday at 8:15 p.m. (10:15 p.m. ET) when the driver of a white Chevrolet Malibu drove it into a traffic barricade. Police had set up the roadblock near Commonwealth Stadium for an Edmonton Eskimos football game.

A man drove the car at high speed, striking the police officer who had been standing between a traffic barricade and his cruiser.

