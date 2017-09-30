Settle in with these weekend reads

(CNN) Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here's what you might have missed in a busy news week:

The racist next door

It started with racial slurs. A family who fled civil war and religious persecution would call police and even get a protective order from their neighbor's harassment. The neighbor then allegedly mowed down their mother with his car. He was still allowed to return to his home next door. What came next was a tragedy that no family should have to endure. After numerous red flags, one question remains: Why was nothing done to stop him?

The #TakeAKnee protests have always been about race. Period.

Kneeling during the National Anthem was never about the anthem itself. Or the flag. Or the military. And the backlash, while painted with broad strokes of red white and blue, can't hide the color line below