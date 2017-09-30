Daddy Yankee goes where Uncle Sam isn't

Story highlights Daddy Yankee donated $100,000 to Puerto Rico's food bank

San Juan, Puerto Rico (CNN) Eyleen Gonzalez lost everything in her home after Hurricane Maria.

She has no running water. No electricity. Barely any cell service to communicate with family. Her house is "destroyed." Her only valuable possession left is her puppy, Lena.

But for just a moment on Saturday, Gonzalez forgot about life, its worries and Puerto Rico's long road ahead.

"Daddy Yankee! Oh my God!" she said, beaming with a smile. "It's exciting to see and believe that he's helping the people in Puerto Rico because not everyone has a heart like him."

Eyleen Gonzalez with her stepsister, Amathys Santana, and her puppy, Lena, after receiving food from Daddy Yankee in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico.

Daddy Yankee, the Puerto Rican pop star who co-sang the wildly famous song "Despacito," flexed his celebrity power in more ways than one Saturday.

