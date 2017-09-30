Bob Costas: Stand for anthem, then take a knee

(CNN) NBC Sports commentator Bob Costas suggested Saturday that protesting NFL players should wait until "the last note" of the national anthem to take a knee.

But the veteran sports journalist told CNN's Michael Smerconish that he believed a different approach could be more effective.

"The idea of linking protests, no matter how legitimate the issue you are protesting, directly to the National Anthem is not just offensive to the love-it-or-leave-it crowd. It actually causes ambivalent feelings, at best, among many people who are sympathetic to the issue but see the anthem as representing a lot of different things, including the country's ideals and aspirations," Costas said.

"To me, perhaps the most effective thing to do would be to stand for the national anthem, but, the second the last note is struck, take a knee," he suggested.

Read More