Breaking News

'Statistically, it's coming.' California prepares for the next big earthquake

By Kyung Lah and Stephanie Becker, CNN

Updated 12:10 PM ET, Sat September 30, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

maevewest leading after disaster origwx GR_00032327
maevewest leading after disaster origwx GR_00032327

    JUST WATCHED

    Leading Los Angeles after 'The Big One'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Leading Los Angeles after 'The Big One' 03:43

(CNN)The scene is terrifying -- entire sections of a Mexico City office building fall away and crash to the ground. The screams of people reacting are almost worse.

That moment, captured on cellphone video, shows just one of a number of buildings, from apartments to schools to governmental offices, that collapsed during the 7.1 magnitude quake that hit Mexico on September 19.
"I've seen that video," says Mark Schlaich, vice president of engineering at Los Angeles-based Alpha Structural Inc. "It's what we're trying to prevent here." Schlaich waves at the central Los Angeles multistory apartment complex he's standing under, a pre-1978 wood-frame soft-story building -- so-called because the first story is substantially weaker and more flexible than the stories above it, lacking walls or frames at the street level, usually reserved for parking spaces.
Relatives of missing people wait for news in front of a collapsed building in Mexico City on Friday, September 22. A magnitude 7.1 quake &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/interactive/2017/09/world/mexico-quake-cnnphotos/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;hit central Mexico&lt;/a&gt; three days earlier.
Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
Relatives of missing people wait for news in front of a collapsed building in Mexico City on Friday, September 22. A magnitude 7.1 quake hit central Mexico three days earlier.
Hide Caption
1 of 42
Rescue workers search for survivors Thursday, September 21, at a collapsed apartment building in Mexico City.
Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
Rescue workers search for survivors Thursday, September 21, at a collapsed apartment building in Mexico City.
Hide Caption
2 of 42
A religious statue is salvaged from a former convent that was heavily damaged in Tlayacapan, Mexico. This was the second earthquake to hit Mexico in two weeks. A magnitude 8.1 quake &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/09/08/americas/gallery/mexico-earthquake-2017/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;struck off the country&#39;s southern coast&lt;/a&gt; on September 8.
Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
A religious statue is salvaged from a former convent that was heavily damaged in Tlayacapan, Mexico. This was the second earthquake to hit Mexico in two weeks. A magnitude 8.1 quake struck off the country's southern coast on September 8.
Hide Caption
3 of 42
A wall is damaged at a home in Tlayacapan on Wednesday, September 20.
Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
A wall is damaged at a home in Tlayacapan on Wednesday, September 20.
Hide Caption
4 of 42
Volunteers organize donations in Mexico City on September 20.
Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
Volunteers organize donations in Mexico City on September 20.
Hide Caption
5 of 42
Rescuers in Mexico City work to save a child &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/09/20/americas/mexico-city-girl-trapped-school/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;trapped inside the Enrique Rebsamen elementary school &lt;/a&gt;on September 20. Rescue workers said they believed they&#39;d made contact with a girl trapped in the rubble at the school. But by the next afternoon, navy official Angel Enrique Sarmiento said all the school&#39;s children had been accounted for and there was no student in the rubble. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/09/21/americas/mexico-earthquake/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;He apologized&lt;/a&gt; for the confusion.
Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
Rescuers in Mexico City work to save a child trapped inside the Enrique Rebsamen elementary school on September 20. Rescue workers said they believed they'd made contact with a girl trapped in the rubble at the school. But by the next afternoon, navy official Angel Enrique Sarmiento said all the school's children had been accounted for and there was no student in the rubble. He apologized for the confusion.
Hide Caption
6 of 42
Men carry beams of wood to offer help in Mexico City&#39;s Roma neighborhood on September 20.
Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
Men carry beams of wood to offer help in Mexico City's Roma neighborhood on September 20.
Hide Caption
7 of 42
Families prepare to sleep under tarps outside their quake-damaged building in Mexico City on September 20.
Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
Families prepare to sleep under tarps outside their quake-damaged building in Mexico City on September 20.
Hide Caption
8 of 42
Rescuers and firefighters lower a corpse from a house in Mexico City on September 20.
Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
Rescuers and firefighters lower a corpse from a house in Mexico City on September 20.
Hide Caption
9 of 42
Volunteers and rescue workers search for people trapped inside the Enrique Rebsamen school on September 20.
Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
Volunteers and rescue workers search for people trapped inside the Enrique Rebsamen school on September 20.
Hide Caption
10 of 42
A volunteer in Mexico City asks for silence as a flattened building is searched for survivors on September 20.
Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
A volunteer in Mexico City asks for silence as a flattened building is searched for survivors on September 20.
Hide Caption
11 of 42
Members of the Mexican Army nap September 20 after assisting in search-and-rescue missions in Mexico City.
Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
Members of the Mexican Army nap September 20 after assisting in search-and-rescue missions in Mexico City.
Hide Caption
12 of 42
People look for survivors in Mexico City on September 20.
Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
People look for survivors in Mexico City on September 20.
Hide Caption
13 of 42
A man walks his bike past a partially collapsed building in Jojutla on September 20.
Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
A man walks his bike past a partially collapsed building in Jojutla on September 20.
Hide Caption
14 of 42
Volunteers arrange food and other donated supplies at a distribution point in Mexico City on September 20.
Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
Volunteers arrange food and other donated supplies at a distribution point in Mexico City on September 20.
Hide Caption
15 of 42
Children&#39;s toys are seen in a damaged building in Mexico City on September 20.
Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
Children's toys are seen in a damaged building in Mexico City on September 20.
Hide Caption
16 of 42
A survivor is pulled out of rubble in Mexico City on September 20.
Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
A survivor is pulled out of rubble in Mexico City on September 20.
Hide Caption
17 of 42
People sleep on the street next to damaged homes in Jojutla on September 20.
Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
People sleep on the street next to damaged homes in Jojutla on September 20.
Hide Caption
18 of 42
Soldiers remove debris from a collapsed building in Mexico City on September 20.
Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
Soldiers remove debris from a collapsed building in Mexico City on September 20.
Hide Caption
19 of 42
An injured person is carried away after being rescued in Mexico City on Tuesday, September 19. The earthquake happened on the anniversary of a 1985 quake that killed an estimated 9,500 people in and around Mexico City.
Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
An injured person is carried away after being rescued in Mexico City on Tuesday, September 19. The earthquake happened on the anniversary of a 1985 quake that killed an estimated 9,500 people in and around Mexico City.
Hide Caption
20 of 42
Rescue workers remove rubble from a Mexico City building on September 19.
Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
Rescue workers remove rubble from a Mexico City building on September 19.
Hide Caption
21 of 42
Rescue workers in Mexico City search for people trapped inside the collapsed Enrique Rebsamen school on September 19.
Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
Rescue workers in Mexico City search for people trapped inside the collapsed Enrique Rebsamen school on September 19.
Hide Caption
22 of 42
A man comforts a student outside a school in Mexico City on September 19.
Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
A man comforts a student outside a school in Mexico City on September 19.
Hide Caption
23 of 42
A police officer runs toward the site where a building collapsed in Mexico City on September 19.
Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
A police officer runs toward the site where a building collapsed in Mexico City on September 19.
Hide Caption
24 of 42
Rescue workers and volunteers search a collapsed building in Mexico City on September 19.
Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
Rescue workers and volunteers search a collapsed building in Mexico City on September 19.
Hide Caption
25 of 42
A man is rescued under rubble in Mexico City&#39;s Condesa area on September 19.
Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
A man is rescued under rubble in Mexico City's Condesa area on September 19.
Hide Caption
26 of 42
Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
Hide Caption
27 of 42
A woman&#39;s crushed body hangs from a collapsed building in Mexico City on September 19.
Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
A woman's crushed body hangs from a collapsed building in Mexico City on September 19.
Hide Caption
28 of 42
Recovery efforts take place at the collapse of a residential building in Mexico City on September 19.
Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
Recovery efforts take place at the collapse of a residential building in Mexico City on September 19.
Hide Caption
29 of 42
The quake damaged the Jojutla Municipal Palace.
Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
The quake damaged the Jojutla Municipal Palace.
Hide Caption
30 of 42
A search goes on at the scene of a collapsed building in Mexico City&#39;s Del Valle neighborhood on September 19.
Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
A search goes on at the scene of a collapsed building in Mexico City's Del Valle neighborhood on September 19.
Hide Caption
31 of 42
Emergency workers remove debris as they search for survivors in Mexico City on September 19.
Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
Emergency workers remove debris as they search for survivors in Mexico City on September 19.
Hide Caption
32 of 42
People react in Mexico City just after the quake hit.
Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
People react in Mexico City just after the quake hit.
Hide Caption
33 of 42
People gather on a Mexico City street after office buildings were evacuated because of the quake.
Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
People gather on a Mexico City street after office buildings were evacuated because of the quake.
Hide Caption
34 of 42
A building is damaged in Mexico City on September 19.
Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
A building is damaged in Mexico City on September 19.
Hide Caption
35 of 42
A woman in Mexico City cries as she tries to reach people on her cell phone after the quake.
Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
A woman in Mexico City cries as she tries to reach people on her cell phone after the quake.
Hide Caption
36 of 42
Patients from a Mexico City hospital receive treatment outside after the hospital was evacuated on September 19.
Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
Patients from a Mexico City hospital receive treatment outside after the hospital was evacuated on September 19.
Hide Caption
37 of 42
A woman in Mexico City reacts after the quake.
Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
A woman in Mexico City reacts after the quake.
Hide Caption
38 of 42
People remove debris off a building that collapsed in Mexico City.
Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
People remove debris off a building that collapsed in Mexico City.
Hide Caption
39 of 42
A car is crushed by debris in Mexico City on September 19.
Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
A car is crushed by debris in Mexico City on September 19.
Hide Caption
40 of 42
A woman receives medical assistance after she was injured in Mexico City on September 19.
Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
A woman receives medical assistance after she was injured in Mexico City on September 19.
Hide Caption
41 of 42
People stand inside a Mexico City building that collapsed in the quake.
Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
People stand inside a Mexico City building that collapsed in the quake.
Hide Caption
42 of 42
01 mexico earthquake 092203 mexico earthquake 092101 mexico earthquake 092102 mexico earthquake 092101 Mexico quake 0920 RESTRICTED0921 Rebsamen school rescue 10 mexico earthquake 092011 mexico earthquake 092012 mexico earthquake 0920 04 mexico quake 092001 mexico quake 092012 mexico quake 092006 mexico quake 092011 mexico quake 092007 mexico quake 092008 mexico quake 092013 mexico quake 092005 mexico quake 092009 mexico quake 092010 mexico quake 092041 mexico earthquake 091903 Mexico earthquake school collapse 091952 mexico earthquake 091947 mexico earthquake 091945 mexico earthquake 091940 mexico earthquake 0919graphic warning - multiple images19 mexico earthquake 091949 mexico earthquake 091951 mexico earthquake 091931 mexico earthquake 091934 mexico earthquake 091907 mexico earthquake 091911 mexico earthquake 091912 mexico earthquake 091918 mexico earthquake 091922 mexico earthquake 0919 RESTRICTED14 mexico earthquake 091901 mexico earthquake 091915 mexico earthquake 091916 mexico earthquake 091902 mexico earthquake 0919
Alpha Structural is retrofitting the apartment complex's ground floor, installing much thicker steel beams and columns, rebar and heavier plywood.
    Mexico City's numerous building collapses were a stark reminder of what's to come in California. "Every 20-25 years, Los Angeles has been hit by a major earthquake," says Schlaich. It has been 23 years since the 6.7 magnitude Northridge earthquake hit the city in 1994. "Statistically, it's coming."
    Read More

    Reducing the number of buildings that might collapse

    Earthquake survivors describe the moment it hit
    Earthquake survivors describe the moment it hit

      JUST WATCHED

      Earthquake survivors describe the moment it hit

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Earthquake survivors describe the moment it hit 03:33
    In a 2008 study, the US Geological Survey found there's a greater than 99% chance of a 6.7 magnitude quake or larger hitting the California area over the next 30 years. That type of quake along the San Andreas Fault in Southern California could kill an estimated 1,800 people, the study said, injure 53,000 and result in $214 billion in damage. California's infrastructure could be crippled for weeks, if not months.
    In a stark recognition of those numbers, in October 2015, Los Angeles enacted the nation's most sweeping seismic regulations, requiring about 14,000 buildings to be retrofitted so they will withstand violent shaking.
    The apartment building Alpha Structural is retrofitting is one of those city-identified vulnerable buildings. Schlaich points to a new steel column next to a clearly smaller, older column. The steel column goes 5 feet into the ground, plus 2 feet of additional concrete below it. "This column keeps the people alive, so the building won't collapse," explains Schaich. The only problem with the retrofitting in Los Angeles, say seismologists, is the expensive process is happening too slowly, expected to be complete in 2022.
    Buildings were damaged after a 7.1 earthquake hit the in San Francisco area on October 17, 1989.
    Buildings were damaged after a 7.1 earthquake hit the in San Francisco area on October 17, 1989.
    In San Francisco, a similar city law for retrofitting soft-story buildings was enacted in 2013. Rolling out in four phases, San Francisco has seen compliance at near 99% for phase one and two, and above 85% for phase three, says Bill Strawn, spokesman for San Francisco's Department of Building Inspection. The fourth and last phase of retrofitting the city's soft-story buildings wraps in September 2018. Strawn says once complete, the building collapse rate substantially improves in San Francisco. "We go from an estimated 1 in 4 collapse rate of these nonretrofitted buildings during a quake to 1 in 30. And that's with minimal retrofitting," says Strawn.
    The 2008 study estimating damage at $214 billion was based on the state of buildings at that time, and efforts to retrofit buildings at the city level "undoubtedly change the statewide damage estimates," says geophysicist Doug Given, who serves as the earthquake early warning coordinator for USGS.

    Developing an early warning system

    Sections of freeway ramps collapsed during the Northridge earthquake on January 18, 1994.
    Sections of freeway ramps collapsed during the Northridge earthquake on January 18, 1994.
    There is another tool that would save lives and reduce costs in an earthquake, one that Given calls "a no-brainer."
    The Earthquake Early Warning system, as it's called, is the best available technology to give seconds' -- at times, minutes' -- notice that an earthquake is coming.
    It would use seismometers buried underground to detect shaking crucial moments before it's perceptible in all the areas that will experience the quake, and sensors distributed across the West Coast capture the data in real time.
    The most beneficial part of those 30-60 seconds, says CalTech engineering and seismology professor Tom Heaton, is simply the heads-up. Children can get under desks or move to safer areas of the school. Surgery can stop. Trains can come to a halt.
    "This system is to provide as much information as is possible so you can make the best decisions during the earthquake," says Heaton.
    A construction worker searches a building that collapsed after an earthquake in the Roma neighborhood of Mexico City on September 19.
    A construction worker searches a building that collapsed after an earthquake in the Roma neighborhood of Mexico City on September 19.
    In the Mexico City quake, the early alert system warned people up to 30 seconds in advance that an earthquake was about to hit, allowing them to flee vulnerable buildings or move to safer areas.
    Mexico put its robust warning system into place after nearly 5,000 people died in the 1985 Mexico City quake. An early warning system has also been in place in Japan for decades. Today, cellphones and school alarms ring in unison when a quake is about to hit, a high-tech system installed after the Kobe earthquake in 1995.
    But in the United States, the early warning system is in development, stalled due to federal funding constraints. USGS says only 40% of the necessary sensors for the EEW system are in the ground.

    Hurdles stand in the way

    "We only have two-thirds of the annual operating funds," says Given. "We're trying to build a system with that limited funding stream and will never get to a fully functioning system at this rate."
    "I can't help but think of Mexico City, people killed by buildings and falling debris. ... We don't want to see the same situation here," he says. "I fear we will regret we didn't do this when we had the chance."
    USGS and the CalTech Seismological Laboratory started research on the EEW in 2006 with a thin budget, relying on federal funding and some private donations. In 2012, they went live with a beta system, and earlier this year rolled out a pilot program to train systems and some utilities.
    Why aren&#39;t earthquake warnings better?
    Why aren't earthquake warnings better?

      JUST WATCHED

      Why aren't earthquake warnings better?

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Why aren't earthquake warnings better? 01:38
    This year, underscoring the lack of national urgency for an EEW, the Trump administration initially budgeted nothing toward the USGS EEW system. Bipartisan demands by members of Congress tentatively restored the USGS EEW funding to $10.2 million for this year, although Congress has yet to vote on the budget. The state of California last year also allocated $10 million to developing the EEW system.
    But USGS says the EEW system will cost roughly $38 million to build and $16 million a year for operation and maintenance.
    "It's frustrating," says Heaton. "If you look at other countries, they got the will and message after big and important earthquakes. We'd like to do it before that happens."
    He points to the nation's attention to other disasters and political priorities as one of the reasons for the slow rollout for the EEW system. As a result, he says, "we're not ready."
    What Mexico&#39;s earthquake means for California
    What Mexico's earthquake means for California
    Heaton underscores what a 7.2 earthquake in Southern California would mean. "You'd see collapse of literally hundreds of older concrete frame buildings," he says. "You'd see the collapse of many tall steel buildings built before 1995. We might even see collapse of today's most modern tall buildings. It could be a very bad scenario. I honestly don't want to live to see that day."
    More than 100,000 people -- even as many as 300,000 -- could be displaced if a major earthquake were to hit Los Angeles, estimates Aram Sahakian, general manager for the Los Angeles Emergency Management Department.
    As cities and states try to prepare for the Big One, seismologists and city officials also recommend being prepared at a personal level.
    "A major disaster, like a 7.2 earthquake, will overwhelm our resources," says Sahakian. "You as a person, your family, and your neighborhood need to be prepared to get no response if you call 911. You need to be able to survive on your own for hours or days."