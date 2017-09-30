Story highlights Remains found in North Carolina are those of Ashanti Billie, authorities say

Billie went missing September 18 from a military base in Virginia

(CNN) Human remains found behind a church in Charlotte, North Carolina, are those of Ashanti Billie, a Virginia woman who earlier this month went missing from a military base in Virginia, authorities said Saturday.

"It is with deep regret that I inform the community that Ashanti Billie has been located, deceased, in Charlotte, North Carolina," said Martin Culbreth, special agent in charge of the FBI's Norfolk division. "I, along with the entire investigative team, offer our most sincere condolences to the Billie family, especially Ashanti's parents Brandy and Tony. Our thoughts and prayers are with you."

Billie, 19, had been missing since September 18, when she didn't show up for work at a Blimpie sandwich shop on the Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story in Norfolk, Virginia, or culinary classes at the Art Institute of Virginia Beach.

The Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner's Office and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department identified Billie's remains, which were discovered Friday behind a church more than 300 miles from where she went missing.

Her disappearance

