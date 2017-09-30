'Let's Make a Deal' host Monty Hall dead at 96

Story highlights For more than a decade, Monty Hall was host of TV's "Let's Make a Deal"

(CNN) Monty Hall, best known for hosting the game show 'Let's Make a Deal,' died Saturday morning in Los Angeles, his daughter Sharon Hall said.

He was 96 years old and had been ill after suffering a heart attack shortly after his wife of almost 70 years died this summer.

"He was the greatest father on the planet ... he was the dad who called every single night to see how your day was and never tired of hearing the details. He lived for his family," Sharon Hall said.

Monty Hall hosted the first version of the popular game show, on which contestants dressed in costumes and often won prizes behind one of three doors. The show premiered in the mid-1960s and a version of the show starring Wayne Brady is still on the air.

Hall once told the Archive of American Television that when the show started people showed up in suits and dresses. On the second episode a woman brought a sign with the message: "'Roses are red, violets are blue, I came here to deal with you."

