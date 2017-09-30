(CNN) Single-payer health care is showing signs of increased popularity -- and durability -- among Democratic voters, whose support for the policy remains solid even when faced with the potential costs.

Asked in a new Quinnipiac University poll released Thursday whether they support a single-payer system, in which the federal government would expand Medicare to cover the medical expenses of every American citizen, nearly two in three Democratic voters (65%) said it was a "good idea."

That result mostly fell in line with other recent surveys, which have shown increased backing among liberals and independents, with a slight upward trend across the board.

But the Quinnipiac poll pushed harder, incorporating another key detail into a subsequent question -- the specter of a tax hike.

"Would you think that a single payer system is a good idea or a bad idea if it removed all health insurance premiums, but also increased your taxes?" the pollsters asked. With the added information, support dropped, but not as much as one might expect. Fifty-nine percent, just slightly down from 65%, still called it a "good idea." (The number who said it was a "bad idea" increased from a quarter to a little more than a third.)

