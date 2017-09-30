Story highlights Various agencies are swapping out the phrase climate change for resilience

It highlights the extent to which they're going to avoid referencing global warming altogether

Washington (CNN) In the Trump administration's list of dos and don'ts, "climate change" is out and "resilience" is in.

The word choices by administration officials -- and the extent to which they're going to avoid referencing global warming altogether -- are notable in the aftermath of recent severe hurricanes and in the face of questions about what could have caused them.

In the wake of Hurricane Irma, both Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Brock Long and acting Homeland Security Secretary Elaine Duke avoided explicitly answering whether the government needs to be more focused on climate change because of hurricanes.

Instead, they both said the focus should be on resiliency.

"Regardless of what causes disasters, it's our job within the Department of Homeland Security and FEMA to manage the consequences," Long told CNN. "The only way we become resilient as a nation is we have to create that true culture of preparedness among our citizenry, which we do not have, and then we also have to look how we move forward when it comes to infrastructure protection."

